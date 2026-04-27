Lake.com Announces Full Integration with Hospitable, Opening a New Distribution Channel for Property Managers

Lake.com + Hospitable System Partnership

Lake.com integrates with Hospitable, enabling seamless listing sync, automated workflows, and faster access to lake travelers—no guest fees.

Property managers want growth without added complexity. With this integration, managers can reach a new audience of outdoor travelers on Lake.com and keep operations centralized in Hospitable.” — David Ciccarelli, CEO at Lake.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New integration lets managers publish and manage listings on Lake.com in under a minute while keeping calendars, pricing, messaging, and cleaning workflows synced directly from Hospitable.Lake.com, the travel marketplace inspiring outdoor getaways across 10,000 destinations — including cities, lakes, and national and state parks — has announced a new integration with Hospitable, the property management system built to simplify short-term rental operations.With this integration, professional property managers can now connect Hospitable and Lake.com in minutes, instantly publish listings, and keep operations synced — from calendars and pricing to messaging and cleaning workflows. It’s a seamless solution designed to help teams focus more on delivering exceptional guest experiences and less on juggling tools.A Deeper Partnership, Built for ScaleLake.com and Hospitable first teamed up in 2024 with a light Hospitable integration, allowing individual homeowners to import Airbnb listings to Lake.com with a single click. Now, in response to growing demand from professional managers, the partnership has come full circle to complete the integration with the full-service property management platform. This deeper integration brings Lake.com’s unique distribution channel to the professional tools already in use by managers, making it easier than ever to grow and streamline.“Property managers want growth without added complexity,” said David Ciccarelli, CEO at Lake.com.“With this integration, managers can reach a new audience of outdoor travelers on Lake.com and keep operations centralized in Hospitable — from calendars and bookings to communications and cleaning schedules. It’s fast to connect, easy to manage, and designed to help hosts win more of the right stays.”What Property Managers Can ExpectThe free integration is designed to be simple, powerful, and fast. Once connected, properties sync in just a few minutes, with calendars, rates, and availability updating every five minutes.With this integration, managers can:Manage everything inside Hospitable — properties, calendars, messages, bookings, and cleaningsReach more travelers through Lake.com, which includes destination guides across 10,000+ outdoor spotsAttract family-focused guests looking for weekend getaways or longer stays by the waterSimplify payouts — Lake.com accepts guest payments and pays hosts directly to their Stripe-connected bank account after the first night’s stayStreamline operations — all guest messaging and cleaning schedules stay synced through HospitableDeliver consistent guest experiences with accurate availability and real-time updates“We are thrilled to join forces with Lake.com to bring our automated solutions to their property owners,” said Pierre-Camille Hamana, CEO of Hospitable. “Our mission is to gift hosts their time back, and this partnership allows us to extend that mission to a broader audience. We look forward to helping Lake.com hosts save time and improve their operations through our technology.”How to Connect Lake.com and HospitableGetting started takes less than a minute.Log in to Lake.com or sign up for free: www.lake.com/integrations/hospitable Switch to Host view: hover over the Me menu (top right) and toggle “Host” onIn the Me menu, click ConnectionsScroll to Hospitable and click ConnectClick Connect again to link your accountsLog in to Hospitable if promptedGrant permission to share your account infoReturn to Lake.com (or revisit the Connections page)In Hospitable, open the Channels menu to manage Lake.com as a booking channelCheck your listings on Lake.com to confirm the syncNote: Your first sync may take a few minutes. After that, everything stays updated automatically every five minutes.With Lake.com, property managers now have a fresh way to reach travelers planning their next outdoor escape — all while staying perfectly in sync through Hospitable.Connect Lake.com and Hospitable today:About HospitableFounded in 2016, Hospitable is an AI-powered property management platform that automates guest communication and booking processes for short-term rental hosts. With a focus on simplicity, transparency, and care, Hospitable provides hosts with the tools they need to manage their properties efficiently and improve guest satisfaction.About Lake.comLake.com was founded by a husband‑and‑wife team with a shared passion for helping families experience the beauty of God’s creation. Today, the platform features more than 75,000 vacation homes across North America and Europe, with a focus on transparent pricing, no guest fees, and family- and pet-friendly stays. By combining trusted destination guidance with a purpose-built marketplace, Lake.com is building the next generation of travel for those drawn to the water. For more information, visit https://www.lake.com

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