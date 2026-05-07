See More of America, Together: Lake Launches Road Trip-Inspired Travel Initiative Ahead of the Country’s 250 Anniversary

A family road trip to a lakeside vacation home, part of Lake.com’s America 250 “See More of America, Together” campaign.

Lake.com invites travelers to see more of America together with water-focused road trips and a $100 Shell Fuel eCard offer.

Americans have never needed an excuse to take a road trip, but a milestone moment like the country’s 250th birthday will make vacations this summer even more memorable.” — Stephanie Ciccarelli, Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Lake.com

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New campaign encourages travelers to skip the airport, slow down, and enjoy discovering lakes, rivers, and coastal destinations across the United States that have shaped how people experience travel and time togetherLake.com, the travel platform dedicated exclusively to stays and experiences by the water, today launched “See More of America, Together,” a nationwide campaign encouraging travelers to celebrate the nation’s upcoming 250th birthday through road trips to the lakes, rivers, and coastal towns across the United States that have long shaped how people experience travel and time together.Timed ahead of the July 4, 2026 milestone, the campaign reflects a simple idea that road trips to destinations by the water create space for some of life’s most meaningful moments — when people can slow down, spend time together outdoors, and experience a different rhythm of travel.“From the lakes of New England – one of the birthplaces of the American road trip – to the rivers of the Pacific Northwest that guided westward expansion, waterways are deeply woven into the nation’s rich history, culture, and traditions,” said Lake.com Founder & CEO David Ciccarelli. “These places aren’t just scenic, they’re part of the broader U.S. travel story across generations. I can’t think of a better way for families and friends to mark this big milestone than to hit the road and experience these destinations firsthand.”To support the initiative, Lake.com is offering a $100 Shell Fuel eCard to guests who book a new stay of four or more nights at one of the 2,500 properties featured in this seasonal campaign. The curated selection includes cabins, vacation homes, and nature-focused retreats handpicked from the platform’s broader portfolio of over 75,000 listings. Guests will receive the eCard by email one day after check-in, making it easy to put toward fuel costs for the drive home.Lake.com’s “See More of America, Together” campaign highlights destinations across four regions of the U.S.: Northeast : 450+ properties across New Hampshire, Maine, Pennsylvania, and New YorkNot only is this region the birthplace of American independence, it’s also dotted with places that reflect some of the earliest traditions of American leisure travel. Families returned to destinations like the Finger Lakes and Lake Winnipesaukee year after year, and the road trip became part of the experience. Southeast & Gulf Coast : 800+ properties across Florida, Texas, Tennessee, Arkansas, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and West Virginia. The campaign’s largest region spans a wide range of landscapes, from lakeside Smoky Mountain cabins to beachfront getaways overlooking the turquoise waters of the Florida Keys. It also includes historic destinations like New Bern, an early Colonial capital, and Galveston.Great Lakes & Midwest: 450+ properties across Missouri, Minnesota, and South DakotaWhile this region stretches from the mighty Great Lakes to South Dakota’s Lewis & Clark Lake, the centerpiece is the Ozarks, including 132 properties around Table Rock Lake. The lake reflects the impact of mid-20th-century dam projects that transformed inland waterways into some of America’s most accessible and under-the-radar vacation destinations.West Coast & Mountains: 300+ properties across Washington, California, Arizona, Alaska, Idaho, New Mexico, and Montana. Defined by dramatic landscapes – think glacier-fed lakes, whitewater rivers, and desert oases – this region’s waterways were essential to America’s westward expansion and continue to shape the nation’s outdoorsy culture. From the Columbia River Gorge to Sedona’s Oak Creek, where water winds through a quintessentially American landscape, these destinations reward the journey as much as the stay.“Americans have never needed an excuse to take a road trip, but a milestone moment like the country’s 250th birthday will make vacations this summer even more memorable,” said Stephanie Ciccarelli, Founder and Chief Brand Officer of Lake.com. “We know that the best stays stay with you. Our mission, and the goal of this campaign, is to help travelers find and enjoy those moments of connection by the water.”Unlike traditional booking platforms, Lake.com curates its inventory to focus specifically on lake and nature-based stays. The company also does not charge platform fees to guests, supporting transparent, all-in pricing between travelers and hosts.For more information and to take advantage of the promotion, travelers can visit Lake.About Lake.comLake.com was founded by a husband‑and‑wife team with a shared passion for helping families experience the beauty of God’s creation. Today, the platform features more than 75,000 vacation homes across North America and Europe, with a focus on transparent pricing, no guest fees, and family- and pet-friendly stays. By combining trusted destination guidance with a purpose-built marketplace, Lake.com is building the next generation of travel for those drawn to the water. For more information, visit https://www.lake.com

See More of America, Together | Family Road Trips with Lake

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