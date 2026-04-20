Lake.com Surpasses 75,000 Vacation Rentals by the Water

Lake.com Surpasses 75,000 Vacation Rentals by the Water, Doubling Inventory in 90 Days

Travelers today spend hours researching where they want to go and what they want to do, and Lake.com is purpose-built for this behavior, helping travelers quickly move to Let’s book by the water.” — Founder & CEO David Ciccarelli

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As AI tools increasingly become the first touchpoint for travel planning, Lake.com is emerging as a leading source for discovering and booking the perfect getaway by the water.Lake.com, the travel platform dedicated exclusively to stays and experiences by the water , today announced it has surpassed 75,000 vacation rentals by the water, doubling its inventory in just 90 days. The milestone reflects growing traveler preference for drive-to, nature-centric getaways and a broader shift toward the use of AI tools in trip planning and discovery.As travelers increasingly seek calmer, outdoor experiences near lakes, rivers, and coastlines, Lake.com has positioned itself as a trusted resource during the most critical phase of travel planning: the inspiration-to-booking window.“Travelers today spend hours researching where they want to go and what they want to do, engaging with dozens of pieces of content in the weeks before making a booking decision,” said Lake.com Founder & CEO David Ciccarelli. “Lake.com is purpose-built for this behavior, helping travelers quickly move from ‘Where should I go?’ to ‘Let’s book by the water.’”Creating the Future of Online BookingsLake.com’s rapid growth is being driven by three core advantages:1. Deep, Water-Centric Destination CoverageWith content spanning 10,000+ outdoorsy destinations, Lake.com guides travelers through lake towns, national parks, riverside communities, and coastal escapes — prioritizing what it feels like to be there, not just where to stay.2. Scaled Marketplace for Stays By the Water Now featuring 75,000 properties, the platform makes it easier than ever for travelers to search by what matters most for lake and outdoor trips — dock access, swimming conditions, pet-friendly beaches, and family-ready amenities.3. Visibility in AI-Powered Travel DiscoveryAs trip planning increasingly happens inside AI-driven search, Lake.com has focused on publishing clear, experience-first content and listings designed to answer real traveler questions during the inspiration and research phase. This approach has resulted in strong visibility across AI-generated travel recommendations and industry recognition for aligning with emerging search behaviors.“The process of planning a vacation has always unfolded in three steps: I want to know, I want to go, and I want to do. What’s changed is where those moments happen,” said Lake.com Founder and Chief Brand Officer Stephanie Ciccarelli. “AI search is the new front door for vacation planning. When travelers open that door, they’ll find Lake.com ready to deliver genuinely helpful answers, so families can spend less time searching and more time enjoying being by the water.”Why This Milestone Matters NowLake.com sits at the intersection of three accelerating trends:Rising demand for drive-to stays by the water and in natureAI is becoming the front door to trip planningHosts seeking alternatives to legacy platforms with clearer, fairer economicsTogether, these changes are creating space for specialized platforms with domain expertise — especially those focused on high-intent categories like waterfront travel.Key Facts at a Glance75,000+ properties10,000+ destinationsPacing toward 2,000,000 visitors in 2026About Lake.comLake.com was founded by a husband‑and‑wife team with a shared passion for helping families experience the beauty of God’s creation. Today, the platform features more than 75,000 vacation homes across North America and Europe, with a focus on transparent pricing, no guest fees, and family- and pet-friendly stays. By combining trusted destination guidance with a purpose-built marketplace, Lake.com is building the next generation of travel for those drawn to the water. For more information, visit Lake.com

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