True-Crime Thriller 'A Need to Kill' Tops Best-Seller List on Amazon

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Three-time Emmyaward-winning investigative reporter Mark Pettit announced today that his new true-crime thriller " A Need to Kill " became the #1 "Hot New Release" in its true-crime category on Amazon . The book achieved best-seller status today in True Crime: Biographies & Memoirs-Forensics. This is the second best-selling book for Pettit in two years. His heart-wrenching memoir, ANKRBOY , topped the charts just after it was released in 2024.Widely regarded as the definitive account of Nebraska serial killer John Joubert, the new and final release of A Need to Kill brings readers closer than ever to the chilling crimes that shocked the country and haunted Pettit for more than four decades.A Need to Kill: The Life and Crimes of John Joubert, Nebraska’s Most Notorious Serial Child Killer is now available in paperback, e-Book and audiobook on Amazon.com. Signed copies of A Need to Kill can be purchased at www.ANeedToKill.com In the new edition of A Need to Kill, Pettit delivers:1.) An All-New Introduction — offering a deeply personal account of why he has pursued this case for over 40 years and what it was like to stare into the eyes of a sadistic serial killer during multiple face-to-face interviews on death row.2.) 30+ Full-Color Interior Images — a visual deepening of the narrative, featuring rare and newly curated photographs.3.) Colorized, Never-Before-Seen Death Row Drawings — Joubert’s own, chilling sketches, painstakingly AI-restored to reveal details lost to time.4.) The Full Story from Every Angle — told through the voices of victims’ families, law enforcement, prosecutors, and the killer himself, echoing the narrative depth of Truman Capote’s In Cold Blood.Pettit also narrates the new introduction to the audiobook.“After four decades, this is the final word on a case that has defined much of my career,” said Pettit. “This last edition of A Need to Kill leaves no question unanswered and reveals never-before-seen images and details that I wanted my readers to have.”Ahead of the release of his new book, Mark recently returned to Nebraska to conduct a series of guest lectures at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, where Pettit studied journalism while working as an anchorman at KMTV-3. Mark also visited with students at the University of Nebraska Lincoln during his time in the state.Pettit is available for media interviews to discuss his four-decade pursuit of the Joubert case and the making of this final edition of A Need to Kill. To schedule an interview, members of the media should contact Kerrie Levick at kerrie@creaxion.com.About Mark PettitMark Pettit is a two-time best-selling author and three-time Emmyaward–winning investigative reporter turned actor. He is also founder and CEO of Creaxion, a brand innovation marketing firm in Atlanta. Mark’s memoir, ANKRBOY, was released in 2024 and went to #1 on Amazon a week later. A Need to Kill has sold more than 100,000 copies around the world since the first edition was published in 1991.

