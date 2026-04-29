VIVE Collision Expands Calibration Capabilities Through ClearDrive Solutions to Support Evolving Vehicle Technology

VIVE Collision and ClearDrive Solutions leadership in Times Square, recognizing the continued expansion of CDS as a strategic investment in safer, more consistent, and more integrated ADAS support for today's increasingly complex collision repair process.

VIVE Collision Strengthens Its Commitment to Modern, Customer-First Collision Repair Through ClearDrive Solutions

ClearDrive reflects how we continue to evolve our operating model to better serve our customers” — Vartan Jerian, Jr.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIVE Collision today announced the continued expansion of ClearDrive Solutions, a dedicated calibration solutions company developed to support the growing complexity of today’s collision repair process and further VIVE’s commitment to delivering safe, high-quality, people-first repairs.

As advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) continue to become standard in today’s vehicles, calibrations have become a critical component of the collision repair process, requiring greater precision, consistency, and integration into the overall repair workflow.

VIVE Collision recognized an opportunity to address a growing challenge within the industry. Calibration work is often sublet to outside providers, creating potential gaps in consistency, communication, quality control, and repair timelines. In response, VIVE developed ClearDrive Solutions as a strategic initiative aligned with its operational standards, designed to bring greater ownership, accountability, and consistency to this critical stage of the repair lifecycle.

ClearDrive Solutions was established as a direct extension of VIVE’s mission to provide the highest-quality, people-first collision repair experience that prioritizes honesty, transparency, and reliability for every customer. By investing in a dedicated calibration platform, VIVE is honoring its broader commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, strengthening its ability to support customers at scale while enhancing accuracy and operational performance.

Today, ClearDrive is a standalone company that supports operations across nine states. Its continued growth reflects VIVE Collision’s ability to deliver consistent repair outcomes and improved cycle-time performance across its footprint.

“Calibration is no longer a peripheral step in the repair process—it’s a critical control point that directly impacts safety, cycle time, and overall customer experience,” said Mike Tumanov, Vice President of Strategy & Innovation at VIVE Collision. “We saw an opportunity to build a more integrated and scalable solution that allows us to take greater ownership of that process while driving consistency, improving operational alignment, and maintaining the level of quality our customers deserve.”

ClearDrive Solutions represents a natural extension of VIVE Collision’s ongoing investment in building integrated operational capabilities designed to support the increasing complexity of vehicle technology and the evolving demands of the repair environment.

“ClearDrive reflects how we continue to evolve our operating model to better serve our customers,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO and Co-Founder of VIVE Collision. “We remain focused on building a platform that is adaptable, efficient, and positioned to support long-term growth across our network.”

As vehicle technology continues to advance, VIVE Collision remains focused on identifying opportunities to enhance repair quality, improve efficiency, and strengthen its operating model through scalable, integrated solutions that better serve customers and raise the standard for modern collision repair.

About VIVE Collision

VIVE Collision is a multi-site collision repair operator providing collision repair services to customers across New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Delaware. VIVE Collision was formed with a vision to carve a new path forward for the industry built on three fundamental values its founders believe the collision repair industry has neglected for too long; they call them the 3 Ps: People, Process, and Passion. “We are an organization deeply committed to our People. We are innovators of Process. We are practitioners of Passion. We are your modern family of collision repair experts.”

About ClearDrive Solutions

ClearDrive Solutions is a standalone calibration services company specializing in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and modern vehicle technology. Operating across multiple states, ClearDrive delivers precise, consistent, and integrated calibration solutions that support safe, high-quality collision repair and improved operational performance. Originally developed in alignment with VIVE Collision’s operational standards, ClearDrive Solutions brings enhanced accountability and efficiency to a critical stage of the repair process.

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