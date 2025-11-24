VIVE Collision Announces Promotion of Mike Tumanov to Vice President of Strategy & Innovation

Mike Tumanov, Vice President of Strategy & Innovation at VIVE Collision

VIVE Collision Promotes Mike Tumanov to VP of Strategy & Innovation, Strengthening VIVE's Commitment to People, Process, & Passion Through Strategic Leadership

He’s analytical, thoughtful, and always focused on doing what’s right for our customers and team at VIVE” — Vartan Jerian, Jr.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIVE Collision is proud to announce the promotion of Mike Tumanov to Vice President of Strategy & Innovation, recognizing his exceptional leadership, operational impact, and shared commitment to VIVE’s core values of People, Process, and Passion.

Since joining VIVE Collision as Director of Strategic Initiatives, Tumanov has played a key role in shaping and elevating several of the organization’s most valuable functions. He has stepped up to lead VIVE’s Virtual Estimating and Contact Center, implementing structure, analytics, and real accountability while partnering closely with the company’s field operations and support teams to enhance performance across locations.

“Mike has made a major positive impact on our organization,” said Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO of VIVE Collision. “What I appreciate most about Mike is his ability to break down complex issues, move quickly, and support the team around him. He’s analytical, thoughtful, and always focused on doing what’s right for our customers and team at VIVE.”

In his new role as Vice President of Strategy & Innovation, Tumanov will continue leading several of VIVE Collision’s most important strategic initiatives. He has expressed strong enthusiasm for the road ahead. "I’m honored to step into this role,” states Tumanov. "VIVE has an exceptional team and a culture grounded in innovation, collaboration, and continuous improvement. I’m excited to help drive the next chapter of our strategic growth and support the initiatives that strengthen our operations and elevate the experience for our customers and employees.”

“Mike’s promotion is well-deserved and an important step forward for VIVE,” Jerian added. Since joining VIVE in 2024, Tumanov has drawn on his extensive leadership experience across the automotive repair and insurance sectors—spanning major insurance carriers and high-volume collision-repair operations—to advance key organizational initiatives. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and Administration, completed executive management education at Loyola University’s Quinlan School of Business, and has earned both the Associate in Claims (AIC) and Associate in General Insurance (AINS) designations.

About VIVE Collision

VIVE Collision is a multi-site collision repair operator providing collision repair services to customers across New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Delaware. VIVE Collision was formed with a vision to carve a new path forward for the industry built on three fundamental values its founders believe the collision repair industry has neglected for too long; they call them the 3 Ps: People, Process, and Passion. “We are an organization deeply committed to our People. We are innovators of Process. We are practitioners of Passion. We are your modern family of collision repair experts.”

