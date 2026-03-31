VIVE Collision Expands Footprint with Acquisition of Cherry Collision, Reaching 75 Locations across the Northeast

VIVE Collision and Cherry Collision

Southern New Jersey marks latest growth milestone for rapidly expanding MSO, VIVE Collision.

Reaching 75 locations is an exciting milestone for our organization, but what matters most is how we grow” — Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO & Co-Founder

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VIVE Collision, a leading multi-shop operator (MSO) in the collision repair industry, announced the acquisition of Cherry Collision, adding three new locations in Southern New Jersey to its growing platform. With this addition, VIVE Collision now operates 75 locations across the Northeast, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing collision repair organizations.

The newly acquired Cherry Collisions, located in Cherry Hill, Millville, and Mount Laurel Township, and now Powered by VIVE, bring a strong reputation for quality, customer care, and community trust; values that align with VIVE Collision's commitment to delivering an unmatched repair experience.

"Reaching 75 locations is an exciting milestone for our organization, but what matters most is how we grow," shared Vartan Jerian, Jr., CEO & Co-Founder at VIVE Collision. "Cherry Collision has built an outstanding reputation in Southern New Jersey, and we're proud to welcome the team into the VIVE Family. Their dedication to quality and the customer experience mirrors our own and makes them a natural fit."

Cherry Collision has become a trusted name across the Southern New Jersey market thanks to its focus on high-quality repairs and personalized service. Customers can expect the same level of service they've come to rely on, now powered by VIVE's operational support, advanced technology, and expanded resources.

This acquisition strengthens VIVE Collision's presence in the Northeast and supports its continued strategy of partnering with high-performing, community-focused collision repair centers. VIVE Collision remains focused on strategic expansion, operational excellence, and investing in people, processes, and an elevated collision repair experience for customers and partners alike.

About VIVE Collision

VIVE Collision is a multi-site operator providing collision repair services to customers across New York, New Jersey, Maine, Rhode Island, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Delaware. VIVE Collision was formed with a vision to carve a new path forward for the industry built on three fundamental values its founders believe the collision repair industry has neglected for too long; they call them the 3 Ps: People, Process, and Passion. "We are an organization deeply committed to our People. We are innovators of Process. We are practitioners of Passion. We are your modern family of collision repair experts."

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