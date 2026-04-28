Ragnerock Launches Public Beta of Its Research Intelligence Platform, Making Any Data Source Queryable with standard SQL

The Ragnerock Team

Chicago-based startup removes barrier between raw, unstructured data and the tools analysts already use, making every data source queryable without preparation.

AI-native data science isn't a chatbot bolted onto your BI tool. It's an AI layer that handles the data wrangling so analysts can focus on exploration and research.” — Matthew Mahowald

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ragnerock , Inc., a Chicago-based data intelligence company, today announced the public beta launch of its research intelligence platform. Ragnerock enables analysts and data scientists to run queries, explore data, and build models directly on raw sources. These sources include PDFs, Excel workbooks, websites, and images. Users can also join the results with data that already lives in existing databases and data warehouses.Organizations sit on enormous amounts of data that never get used. It lives on hard drives, in SharePoint sites, in Dropbox folders, and across the public internet. The reason it goes untouched is that getting raw data into a queryable state requires significant time and technical effort that most teams are not staffed to handle. Ragnerock strives to eliminate that barrier.The platform connects directly to raw data sources and makes them queryable using plain SQL, without requiring any preprocessing, transformation, or data migration. For teams that work in Jupyter notebooks, Ragnerock's notebook layer is fully API-compatible with the Jupyter standard and runs in existing kernels, meaning there is no new environment to learn and no disruption to how analysts already work.Outputs flow directly into existing infrastructure, including Snowflake, Databricks, BigQuery, and PostgreSQL. Source documents remain in the organization's own cloud storage, and teams bring their own AI provider keys. Ragnerock provides the structured data layer; everything else stays where it is.Matthew Mahowald, Founder and CEO of Ragnerock, said: "Ragnerock was founded with the goal of building a modern data science platform that reflects what we think AI-native data science looks like. Not just some chatbot bolted onto your BI tool, but an AI layer providing a unified, seamless query interface into all your data, so that analysts can focus on exploration and research and push the data wrangling grunt work to the AI."Every output on the platform links back to the specific document, page, and passage it came from, along with the agent, model, and prompt version that produced it. The audit trail is structural and built-in from the start, making Ragnerock suitable for regulated environments where provenance and reproducibility are required.The company was founded by Founder and CEO Matthew Mahowald and Principal Engineer John Carter, who built Ragnerock to solve a problem they repeatedly observed across data-intensive organizations. The tools exist to perform sophisticated analysis, but the data itself is inaccessible in practice.The Data Problem That Made This NecessaryThe volume of data organizations generate and accumulate has grown well beyond what traditional infrastructure was designed to handle.At the same time, the tools analysts use have become more powerful. Large language models can extract structured information from unstructured sources at a scale that was not practical even two years ago. What has been missing is a layer that connects that capability to the infrastructure analysts already work in, without requiring a separate pipeline for every new data source. Ragnerock is that layer. It applies AI to the problem of data accessibility so analysts can spend their time analyzing, not preparing data.Built in ChicagoRagnerock is headquartered in Chicago, a city that has become one of the most serious technology markets in the country. The region raised $3.7 billion across more than 340 deals in 2025, with significant capital flowing into information technology, fintech, and data infrastructure. Organizations like P33 and mHUB have built a support ecosystem that gives early-stage companies access to talent, enterprise customers, and a growing investor base without the overhead of coastal markets.Chicago's technology sector has grown 18 percent over the past decade, compared to one percent for the broader regional economy. The city draws on deep research institutions, a large and diverse technical workforce, and a concentration of enterprise clients across financial services, healthcare, and logistics that represent exactly the kinds of data-intensive organizations Ragnerock is built to serve.About RagnerockRagnerock is a research intelligence platform that makes any data source queryable without preprocessing or transformation. The platform connects to PDFs, Excel workbooks, websites, images, and existing databases, and delivers structured, auditable outputs directly into the data infrastructure organizations already use. Ragnerock is built for analysts and data scientists who need to move from question to insight without spending time on data wrangling.For more information, visit ragnerock.com.

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