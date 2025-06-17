ScribeUp Forms CUSO to Bring Subscription Management to the Credit Union Industry

New CUSO will expand access to ScribeUp’s embedded bill and subscription tools, helping institutions increase engagement and primary financial relationships.

VENICE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ScribeUp Technologies Inc. , a subscription management platform purpose-built for financial institutions, today announced the launch of ScribeUp CUSO LLC, a Credit Union Service Organization dedicated to helping credit unions deepen member relationships through embedded subscription and bill management tools.Unlike traditional CUSOs backed by individual institutions, ScribeUp’s decision to form a standalone entity signals a strategic commitment to credit unions as a core market. The new structure reflects a long-term investment in supporting the financial wellness of members and helping credit unions remain the go-to hub for everyday money management.“As more consumer spending shifts to recurring payments, credit unions have an opportunity to win back daily engagement,” said Jordan Mackler, CEO and Co-Founder of ScribeUp. “Forming a CUSO shows we're not just building for credit unions, we're building with them.”ScribeUp’s platform is designed to help credit unions:● Embed subscription and bill management into digital banking, including 1-click cancellation of unwanted subscriptions● Migrate payments to partner-issued cards instantly● Detect recurring bills across external accounts● Regain visibility into third-party payments and lending relationships● Drive deposit growth and card engagementEarly traction with Service Credit Union shows the promise of this approach:● Members added an average of $72/month in new recurring spend to their Service CU accounts that was previously going to external accounts● 60% of members found (and took action on) a bill they didn't realize they were paying for, averaging $20/mo in unwanted bills per member● In 40% of users, ScribeUp identified active loans with third parties for products already offered by Service CU, creating clear opportunities for refinancing and member retentionThis traction has led Service Credit Union to become the first strategic investor in ScribeUp CUSO, reinforcing their commitment to digital innovation and financial wellness for members.“At Service Credit Union, we’re always looking for ways to bring more value to our members and simplify their financial lives,” said Brian Regan, Director of Fintech Innovation at Service Credit Union. “ScribeUp’s technology not only aligns with that mission, but delivers immediate, tangible outcomes. That’s why we’re proud to support their CUSO initiative as both a partner and an investor.”The launch of ScribeUp CUSO comes at a time when credit unions are modernizing their tech stacks — while preserving the trust and relationship-driven model that defines them.About ScribeUpScribeUp Technologies Inc. partners with financial institutions and fintechs to provide embedded subscription management solutions that drive engagement, increase card primacy, and support data-driven personalization. ScribeUp operates exclusively in the United States.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.