Angi Milano and Holly Glowaty Launch The GTM Loop and Midwest Fintech to Strengthen the Midwest Fintech Ecosystem

Angi Milano & Holly Glowaty Launch The GTM Loop & Midwest Fintech

This is about creating the infrastructure for that community to connect, learn, and grow together, while staying open to voices and perspectives from across the industry.” — Angi Milano & Holly Glowaty

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry leaders Angi Milano and Holly Glowaty have teamed up to launch The GTM Loop and Midwest Fintech, two complementary initiatives designed to bring education, media, and community together for fintech professionals, with a strong Midwest focus and an open invitation to participate from anywhere.Together, The GTM Loop and Midwest Fintech create a shared platform that supports fintech founders, financial institutions, investors, and operators across banking, credit unions, payments, cards, loyalty, and financial infrastructure. While Midwest Fintech is rooted in the Midwest ecosystem, both initiatives welcome participation from fintech professionals nationwide.The GTM Loop serves as the education and media engine, focused on practical go-to-market strategy through workshops, content, events, and community programming. Midwest Fintech acts as the regional association, bringing together fintech companies, financial institutions, and ecosystem partners to foster collaboration, visibility, and long-term growth.“Too many fintech conversations happen in silos or on the coasts,” said Angi Milano, Co-Founder of The GTM Loop and Midwest Fintech. “The Midwest has deep expertise across banking, credit unions, payments, and loyalty. This is about creating the infrastructure for that community to connect, learn, and grow together, while staying open to voices and perspectives from across the industry.”Holly Glowaty, Co-Founder, added, “This is not another conference brand. It’s an ecosystem. We’re bringing together education, media, and community so founders and operators can actually apply what they learn and build meaningful relationships in the process.”As part of the launch, The GTM Loop and Midwest Fintech have opened a Chicago office at the historic Civic Opera House, located at 20 N. Wacker Drive, Suite 1000. The space will serve as a home base for meetings, podcast recordings, founder sessions, and small ecosystem gatherings, reinforcing the organizations’ commitment to building a strong, in-person fintech presence in the Midwest.The official launch will be celebrated with a flagship networking event, For the Love of Fintech, a brunch in Chicago, marking the beginning of year-round programming across education, events, and media.About Angi MilanoAngi Milano is the Founder and CEO of Maven Advisory, where she helps fintech companies build go-to-market strategies that actually work. Her career spans both sides of the table, including marketing leadership roles at HSBC, Capital One, and Citigroup, purchasing fintech solutions for credit unions like BCU and Alliant, and scaling high-performing fintech sales teams. Angi has been involved in 6 successful acquisitions, including 4 in fintech and brings a practical, execution-focused approach rooted in real-world sales and marketing experience.About Holly GlowatyHolly Glowaty is a serial entrepreneur and go-to-market strategist with over 13 years of experience building revenue-generating products, partnerships, and brands across fintech, payments, loyalty, and rewards. A pioneer in closed-loop payments and a leading voice in redefining gift cards as branded currency, Holly has launched and scaled multiple ventures, including Prizeout, the Flourish Conference and Media Network, K+H Connection, FinFoundHer, and Chicago Fintech Women. She is known for blending brand strategy, market readiness, and business development to help companies grow with intention.Media & Partnership Inquiriesmedia@thegtmloop.com

