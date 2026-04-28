Parapod Podcast Awards Opens Submissions for 4th Annual Event

Honoring top paranormal and true crime podcasts, with special recognition for industry pioneers and creators shaping the unexplained.

Parapod was created to give paranormal creators the recognition they deserve and to celebrate the voices shaping the future of this genre” — Tony Sweet

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Submissions Open May 1, 2026 for the 4th Annual Parapod Podcast Awards The Parapod Podcast Awards today announced that submissions for its 4th annual program will officially open on May 1, 2026, recognizing excellence across the growing paranormal podcasting community.Created to spotlight creators exploring the unexplained, the Parapod Podcast Awards highlights standout storytelling, production quality, and audience engagement across a wide range of paranormal genres.“At a time when paranormal content continues to capture global audiences, Parapod was created to give this community a dedicated platform for recognition,” said Tony Sweet, founder of the Parapod Podcast Awards. “We’re proud to continue building a space that celebrates the creativity and passion driving this category forward.”A Growing Platform for Paranormal PodcastingNow in its 4th year, the awards span multiple categories reflecting the diversity of the genre:👻 PARANORMALBest Overall Paranormal PodcastBest Ghost / Haunting PodcastBest UFO / UAP PodcastBest Psychic / Medium PodcastBest Cryptid PodcastBest Archaeology / Ancient History PodcastBest Metaphysical / Spiritual PodcastBest PsychicBest NewcomerBest Paranormal TV Show🕵️ TRUE CRIMEBest True Crime PodcastBest Investigative Podcast🧠 HYBRID / CONSPIRACYBest Conspiracy Podcast🎙️ PERFORMANCE & PRODUCTIONBest Host / Podcast PersonalityBest Production & Sound Design2026 Special Honors AnnouncedThe Parapod Podcast Awards will present distinguished honors to pioneers whose work has shaped the paranormal and UFO space:George Noory – Living Legend AwardHonoring his enduring influence as the voice of paranormal broadcasting and his decades-long commitment to bringing the unexplained into mainstream conversation.Erich von Däniken – The Cosmic Legacy Award (Posthumously)Recognizing his groundbreaking contributions to ancient astronaut theory and his lasting impact on how humanity views extraterrestrial influence throughout history.Nick Pope – The Disclosure Leadership Award (Posthumously)“For his lifetime contributions to UFO disclosure and government transparency.”David Wilcock – The Cosmic Visionary Award (Posthumously)“In recognition of his enduring influence on consciousness and metaphysical exploration.”Supporting Podcast Creators Through SpreakerThe Parapod Podcast Awards is proud to announce this year’s official Media Sponsor and Distribution Partner, Spreaker, part of Triton Digital and the iHeartMedia family of brands.As part of this year’s program, Spreaker will support participating creators through expanded promotional visibility, platform opportunities, and audience reach.All eligible submissions will receive:Consideration for inclusion in Spreaker PrimePromotional visibility across Facebook and InstagramExposure to new listeners, creators, and industry partnersAward winners will receive:Inclusion in Spreaker PrimeFeatured promotional spotlightAdditional social media promotionRecognition as one of the top paranormal podcasts of the yearThis collaboration reflects Spreaker’s ongoing focus on supporting independent creators and expanding podcast audiences through scalable distribution, monetization, and audience development tools.Submissions Open May 1, 2026Podcast creators, networks, and producers across the United States are invited to submit their shows beginning May 1, 2026. Entries will be evaluated based on storytelling, originality, production quality, and audience engagement.About the Parapod Podcast AwardsThe Parapod Podcast Awards is a U.S.-based awards program dedicated to recognizing paranormal podcasting, including UFO research, ghost investigations, cryptid storytelling, and metaphysical content. Founded by veteran host Tony Sweet, the program aims to elevate and celebrate a genre often underrepresented in mainstream awards.Media ContactEmail: info@parapodfestival.comWebsite: parapodevents.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.