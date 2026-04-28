Parapod Podcast Awards Opens Submissions for 4th Annual Event
Honoring top paranormal and true crime podcasts, with special recognition for industry pioneers and creators shaping the unexplained.
The Parapod Podcast Awards today announced that submissions for its 4th annual program will officially open on May 1, 2026, recognizing excellence across the growing paranormal podcasting community.
Created to spotlight creators exploring the unexplained, the Parapod Podcast Awards highlights standout storytelling, production quality, and audience engagement across a wide range of paranormal genres.
“At a time when paranormal content continues to capture global audiences, Parapod was created to give this community a dedicated platform for recognition,” said Tony Sweet, founder of the Parapod Podcast Awards. “We’re proud to continue building a space that celebrates the creativity and passion driving this category forward.”
A Growing Platform for Paranormal Podcasting
Now in its 4th year, the awards span multiple categories reflecting the diversity of the genre:
👻 PARANORMAL
Best Overall Paranormal Podcast
Best Ghost / Haunting Podcast
Best UFO / UAP Podcast
Best Psychic / Medium Podcast
Best Cryptid Podcast
Best Archaeology / Ancient History Podcast
Best Metaphysical / Spiritual Podcast
Best Psychic
Best Newcomer
Best Paranormal TV Show
🕵️ TRUE CRIME
Best True Crime Podcast
Best Investigative Podcast
🧠 HYBRID / CONSPIRACY
Best Conspiracy Podcast
🎙️ PERFORMANCE & PRODUCTION
Best Host / Podcast Personality
Best Production & Sound Design
2026 Special Honors Announced
The Parapod Podcast Awards will present distinguished honors to pioneers whose work has shaped the paranormal and UFO space:
George Noory – Living Legend Award
Honoring his enduring influence as the voice of paranormal broadcasting and his decades-long commitment to bringing the unexplained into mainstream conversation.
Erich von Däniken – The Cosmic Legacy Award (Posthumously)
Recognizing his groundbreaking contributions to ancient astronaut theory and his lasting impact on how humanity views extraterrestrial influence throughout history.
Nick Pope – The Disclosure Leadership Award (Posthumously)
“For his lifetime contributions to UFO disclosure and government transparency.”
David Wilcock – The Cosmic Visionary Award (Posthumously)
“In recognition of his enduring influence on consciousness and metaphysical exploration.”
Supporting Podcast Creators Through Spreaker
The Parapod Podcast Awards is proud to announce this year’s official Media Sponsor and Distribution Partner, Spreaker, part of Triton Digital and the iHeartMedia family of brands.
As part of this year’s program, Spreaker will support participating creators through expanded promotional visibility, platform opportunities, and audience reach.
All eligible submissions will receive:
Consideration for inclusion in Spreaker Prime
Promotional visibility across Facebook and Instagram
Exposure to new listeners, creators, and industry partners
Award winners will receive:
Inclusion in Spreaker Prime
Featured promotional spotlight
Additional social media promotion
Recognition as one of the top paranormal podcasts of the year
This collaboration reflects Spreaker’s ongoing focus on supporting independent creators and expanding podcast audiences through scalable distribution, monetization, and audience development tools.
Submissions Open May 1, 2026
Podcast creators, networks, and producers across the United States are invited to submit their shows beginning May 1, 2026. Entries will be evaluated based on storytelling, originality, production quality, and audience engagement.
About the Parapod Podcast Awards
The Parapod Podcast Awards is a U.S.-based awards program dedicated to recognizing paranormal podcasting, including UFO research, ghost investigations, cryptid storytelling, and metaphysical content. Founded by veteran host Tony Sweet, the program aims to elevate and celebrate a genre often underrepresented in mainstream awards.
Media Contact
Email: info@parapodfestival.com
Website: parapodevents.com
TONY SWEET
Parapod Events
+1 661-644-8857
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