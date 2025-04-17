3rd Annual Parapod Podcast Awards Officially Launched April 14

Be A Part of the Mystery

Honoring Excellence in Paranormal, True Crime, and Supernatural Podcasting

At Parapod, we believe that creators and consumers of the paranormal genre don’t get the appreciation or experiences they deserve.” — Tony Sweet

BEAUMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The highly anticipated 3rd Annual Parapod Podcast Awards officially opened submissions for applications on April 14th, 2025, continuing its tradition of honoring the best and most compelling voices in the paranormal, supernatural, and unexplained podcasting genres."We are incredibly excited to bring back the Parapod Podcast Awards for its third year," said Tony Sweet, Founder. "The overwhelming response from podcasters and fans alike has shown us just how powerful and impactful these voices are. We can't wait to celebrate the best of the best in 2025."Since its inception, the Parapod Podcast Awards has become a premier platform recognizing outstanding contributions in the podcasting world, showcasing the creativity, dedication, and passion of hosts and creators who explore the mysteries of the universe. The 2025 awards season promises to be bigger than ever, following a record-breaking year in 2024, where podcast submissions tripled compared to previous years. With growing interest andexpanding categories, this year’s event is set to highlight even more remarkable talent within the podcasting community.Awards Categories:· Legend Award· Conspiracy Theory Rabbit Hole Award· Best Ghost/Haunting Podcast· Best Cryptid Podcast· Best UFO Podcast· Best True Crime Podcast· Best Psychic Podcast· Best Metaphysic/Spirituality Podcast· Best Ancient History/Archaeology Podcast· Best Podcast Host· Best PodcastPodcast creators are encouraged to submit their shows for consideration and follow updates on official announcements by visiting www.parapodevents.com and following @parapodevents on Instagram.For press inquiries, sponsorship opportunities, or more information, please contact (661) 644-8857 or email info@parapodfestival.comJoin us in celebrating the voices that explore the unknown!About ParapodEventsParapodEvents is dedicated to the paranormal, the supernatural, and unexplained phenomena, as well as community building and recognition. Bringing together podcasters, researchers, authors, filmmakers, and enthusiasts from around the world. The events offer a dynamic space to explore ghosts, UFOs, cryptids, conspiracy theories, true crime, metaphysics, and more. A key highlight of the organization is the Parapod Podcast Awards, an annual celebration recognizing excellence in paranormal podcasting. As the only awards show dedicated solely to the genre, it honors the top creators and storytellers who push the boundaries of knowledge and imagination.Learn more at www.parapodevents.com or follow us on Instagram @parapodevents.

