Winners Announced for the 2025 ParaPod Podcast Awards

Celebrating the best in paranormal, spiritual, and true-crime podcasting with this year’s standout creators and storytellers.

“We honor creators who dare to ask big questions. These winners push boundaries, spark curiosity, and bring heart, intellect, and authenticity to a community driven by wonder.” — Tony Sweet” — Tony Sweet

REDLANDS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ParaPod Podcast Awards has once again shined a spotlight on the most captivating voices in the paranormal and mystery podcasting world. Presented by the Earthly Beings Foundation and ParaPod Awards, this year’s announcement celebrates innovation, authenticity, and storytelling that keeps listeners searching for truth in the unknown. Across categories spanning UFOs, hauntings, ancient mysteries, and psychic phenomena, this year’s winners exemplify both creative excellence and cultural impact. 2025 ParaPod Podcast Award WinnersBest UFO Podcast: Somewhere in the Skies – Hosted by Ryan SpragueBest True Crime Podcast: Casefile – Hosted by the Anonymous Casefile HostBest Ancient History / Archaeology Podcast: Earth Ancients – Hosted by Cliff DunningBest Psychic Podcast: Psychic Matters – Hosted by Ann TheatoBest Metaphysic / Spirituality Podcast: Life, Death and the Space Between – Hosted by Dr.Amy RobbinsBest Cryptid Podcast: Blurry Creatures – Hosted by Nate Henry & Luke RogersBest Ghost / Haunting Podcast: New England Legends – Hosted by Jeff Belanger & RayAugerConspiracy Theory Rabbit Hole: Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know – Hosted by BenBowlin, Matt Frederick & Noel BrownBest Podcast Host: Ryan Sprague (Somewhere in the Skies)Best Podcast (Overall): Otherworld – Hosted by Jack WagnerLegend Award: Jacques Vallée“The ParaPod Awards continue to honor creators who dare to ask the biggest questions,” said Tony Sweet, Founder of the ParaPod Podcast Awards and host of Truth Be Told. “Every one of these winners brings authenticity, intellect, and heart to a community that thrives on wonder.”About the ParaPod Podcast Awards:The ParaPod Podcast Awards were established to honor excellence across the paranormal, metaphysical, and mystery genres — recognizing podcasters and creators who inspire audiences to think beyond the ordinary.Follow @ParaPodEvents and @EarthlyBeingsFdn on social media.Media Contact:Tony SweetFounder – ParaPod Podcast AwardsHost – Truth Be ToldPresented by the Earthly Beings Foundation and ParaPod Awards info@parapodfestival.com Los Angeles / Redlands, CA

