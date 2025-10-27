Winners Announced for the 2025 ParaPod Podcast Awards
Celebrating the best in paranormal, spiritual, and true-crime podcasting with this year’s standout creators and storytellers.
2025 ParaPod Podcast Award Winners
Best UFO Podcast: Somewhere in the Skies – Hosted by Ryan Sprague
Best True Crime Podcast: Casefile – Hosted by the Anonymous Casefile Host
Best Ancient History / Archaeology Podcast: Earth Ancients – Hosted by Cliff Dunning
Best Psychic Podcast: Psychic Matters – Hosted by Ann Theato
Best Metaphysic / Spirituality Podcast: Life, Death and the Space Between – Hosted by Dr.
Amy Robbins
Best Cryptid Podcast: Blurry Creatures – Hosted by Nate Henry & Luke Rogers
Best Ghost / Haunting Podcast: New England Legends – Hosted by Jeff Belanger & Ray
Auger
Conspiracy Theory Rabbit Hole: Stuff They Don’t Want You To Know – Hosted by Ben
Bowlin, Matt Frederick & Noel Brown
Best Podcast Host: Ryan Sprague (Somewhere in the Skies)
Best Podcast (Overall): Otherworld – Hosted by Jack Wagner
Legend Award: Jacques Vallée
“The ParaPod Awards continue to honor creators who dare to ask the biggest questions,” said Tony Sweet, Founder of the ParaPod Podcast Awards and host of Truth Be Told. “Every one of these winners brings authenticity, intellect, and heart to a community that thrives on wonder.”
About the ParaPod Podcast Awards:
The ParaPod Podcast Awards were established to honor excellence across the paranormal, metaphysical, and mystery genres — recognizing podcasters and creators who inspire audiences to think beyond the ordinary.
