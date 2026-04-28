Amwins Program Underwriters Announces New Carrier for Architects & Engineers Program

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amwins Program Underwriters (APU) today announced a new carrier relationship to support its Architects & Engineers (A&E) program. The program, which provides professional liability coverage for architectural and engineering firms nationwide, is now backed by an A+ XV-rated carrier as rated by A.M. Best, bringing enhanced financial strength and long-term stability to the program.The new carrier relationship enables APU to deliver meaningful program enhancements, including improved paper and financial strength, increased underwriting authority, dynamic pricing and greater control over claims oversight and outcomes. APU’s existing program appetite, limits, eligible classes, and coverage terms remain unchanged.“This is a meaningful step forward for our A&E program and the brokers and clients who depend on it,” said Brett Fowler, Vice President at APU and A&E Program Manager. “Securing a highly rated, financially strong carrier reflects our commitment to long-term stability in this space. Architects, engineers, and design professionals operate in complex, high-stakes environments, and they deserve a program backed by a partner that is equally committed to growing with them. We’re excited to bring this enhanced offering to market and look forward to continuing to deliver the responsive service and thorough underwriting our agents have come to expect from APU A&E.”The APU A&E program is designed for firms with annual revenues of $750K and above, offering professional liability coverage for architects, engineers, other design professionals, and agency construction managers. The program provides primary practice and follow-form excess policy limits up to $5M per claim / $5M aggregate, along with a suite of flexible coverages that can be tailored to individual firm needs—including pre-claims and subpoena assistance, crisis management, pollution, technology, worldwide coverage, voluntary mediation credit, and first dollar defense options for select risks. Distributed through wholesale brokers and retail partners, coverage is currently available on a non-admitted basis in all states except Florida.For more information, visit the APU A&E webpage on amwins.com About Amwins Program UnderwritersAmwins Program Underwriters (APU) is a managing general agency (MGA) specializing in affinity and program management. For more than 30 years, APU has developed and maintained programs for a variety of niche markets that provide broad-based property and casualty coverage. Today, the company administers more than 40 programs, generating premiums in excess of $700 million annually.About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $49 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com.

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