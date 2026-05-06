PLM Drives Continued Growth with Key Leadership Moves and Promotions

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM), the largest mutual insurer dedicated to wood-related businesses, today introduces several executive leadership changes and promotions across the organization. The executive-level changes demonstrate the company’s commitment to strategically prepare for the future with an eye toward continued profitability, growth and innovation.Steve Firko, CPCU, a PLM veteran of over two decades, will assume the role of president, effective immediately. Firko will be responsible for executing the company’s strategic vision and overseeing key departments, including claims, accounting, regulatory, human resources and information technology. Firko succeeds John K. Smith, CPCU, as president. With over 27 years of experience at PLM, Smith will continue in his role as chief executive officer, with Firko reporting to him.“Steve is a highly respected leader who has served in leadership roles across divisions at PLM. He has gathered years of expertise in the wood niche and has been a valuable resource to our team, as well as to our policyholders,” said Smith. “Steve and the entirety of the PLM team have been instrumental in shaping PLM’s strategic direction, and his leadership will strengthen the organization as it continues to grow and evolve for decades to come.”Firko joined PLM as a field manager and ascended into a variety of leadership roles across marketing, underwriting, claims, loss control, customer service and operations, most recently serving as executive vice president (EVP) and chief operating officer (COO). Throughout Firko’s nearly 40 years of experience, he has worked closely with insureds, brokers and industry associations within the wood and insurance sectors.“I’m honored to step into the role of president at PLM and continue building on the foundation of a mutual institution established over 130 years ago,” said Firko. “PLM has always been defined by its commitment to its policyholders and the wood industry, and I look forward to working with our talented team to advance that mission while embracing innovation and navigating the challenges ahead.”Other executive changes and promotions announced by PLM include:• Lindsey N. DiGangi, CPCU, promoted to senior vice president and COO, succeeding Steve Firko. Previously serving in leadership roles across several departments, she will now oversee underwriting, field operations, loss control, marketing, customer service, operations and agency operations (Green Tree Risk Partners).• BJ Gardner, promoted to assistant vice president of information technology. He most recently served as director of IT and brings nearly 20 years of experience at PLM across systems architecture, infrastructure and technology operations.• Ray Rogers, promoted to assistant vice president of claims. He previously served as director of property claims and has more than two decades of experience at PLM, progressing through multiple claims roles since joining the company in 2001.For more information about PLM, please visit https://www.plmins.com/ About Pennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance CompanyPennsylvania Lumbermens Mutual Insurance Company (PLM) ( www.plmins.com ) is a nationally recognized property and casualty insurance carrier serving the lumber, woodworking and building material industries. Backed by over 130 years of experience, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania-based company protects over 5,500 businesses nationwide with property, general liability, inland marine, business automobile, commercial excess liability and equipment breakdown coverages.

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