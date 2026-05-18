Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation Names LoriAnn V. Lowery-Biggers IICF CEO

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) , a unique nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities and enriching lives, today announces the appointment of LoriAnn V. Lowery-Biggers as CEO. Lowery-Biggers brings more than 30 years of experience to the role, having previously served as President of Lloyd’s North America along with executive leadership positions at The Navigators Group, Inc., Wells Fargo Insurance, Inc. and Marsh McLennan Companies, Inc.As CEO, Lowery-Biggers will be responsible for overseeing IICF’s overall operations and strategic direction and she will report to the IICF Board of Governors. Lowery-Biggers serves as a non-executive director on the boards of BMS Investment Holding Company, Brown & Riding Insurance, Inc., CompRe Insurance Group Holdings Limited and Copper Point Mutual Insurance Holding Company.“This is an important moment in insurance and giving back. The uniqueness of IICF as a foundation that unites an entire industry through philanthropic impact is highly compelling and presents many creative opportunities,” said Lowery-Biggers. “I see this as IICF’s time to build upon three decades of the foundation’s excellence and carry it forward through a disciplined, evolving strategy that inspires our stakeholders and strengthens the communities we serve. With unwavering focus on grant-making and volunteerism, IICF will continue to inspire meaningful contributions in the community and I’m grateful for the opportunity to sharpen our purpose, give back with passion and foster the industry’s culture of giving.”The IICF serves communities through four divisions based in the US and two international divisions. Since its founding in 1994, IICF has awarded more than $55 million in IICF Community Grants and contributed a total of $68 million in community impact.The appointment of Lowery-Biggers follows the initial phase of a foundation-wide review by IICF’s Special Committee comprising current and past IICF board leaders, with additional input from various IICF stakeholders. The purpose of the Special Committee was to prepare for the next phase of the foundation’s strategy by identifying a leader for the future and focus on the organization’s core mission of grant-making and volunteerism, ensuring lasting philanthropic impact in the decades ahead for both insurance industry and community partners. Lowery-Biggers, who succeeds Bill Ross as IICF CEO, will be developing a multi-year strategy with the IICF staff and Executive team in the coming months.“The role of IICF’s CEO is to be a powerful ambassador for the foundation, bringing the insurance industry together in philanthropic action to support the communities where the industry’s professionals live and work,” said Stephen Marohn, President of Commercial Lines at Grange Insurance and Chair of the IICF Board of Governors. “LoriAnn’s valuable relationships and experiences make her the ideal leader to guide IICF into the future and broaden representation across all sectors of the industry. On behalf of everyone at the IICF, we extend a sincere welcome and look forward to serving our communities together.”The IICF’s four US divisions include the Midwest, Northeast, Southeast and Western, based in Chicago, New York, Dallas and Los Angeles respectively, with 11 chapters within these divisions that enable broader regional engagement. Two international entities, IICF UK and IICF Canada, are based in London and Toronto. IICF awards grants to nonprofit partners championing a range of focus areas, including children at risk, housing and food insecurity, health and human services, military veterans, social mobility, the environment, disaster preparedness and relief and more. Through its foundation-wide IICF Children’s Hunger Relief campaign, millions of meals have been delivered to vulnerable children in underserved communities.Lowery-Biggers’ community service activities of giving back are of paramount importance to her, including serving on the board of the A21 Campaign, a global effort to abolish human trafficking. She has also previously served as a board member of the IICF’s Northeast Division as well as traveled extensively on international initiatives involving the protection of abused and exploited women and children and teaching ethical business practices to business leaders and entrepreneurs in Africa, Asia, Middle East and Central and South America.Lowery-Biggers, based in Dallas, Texas, is co-founder of BellaVaughan, Inc., serves on the board of The Council for Insuring Private Clients (CIPC) and she co-hosted The Leader’s Panel podcast. She is a sought-after speaker, presenting at numerous events such as the National RIMS Convention, the ALB CEO View From the Top series, the Society of Actuaries and the Association of Professional Insurance Women’s (APIW) distinguished keynote speaker series. Lowery-Biggers was chosen as a Reactions Magazine “12 Insurance Leaders to Watch” and for multiple years as Reactions Magazine “Rising Star” award recipient, as well as named a Business Insurance Magazine “Woman to Watch” and “Top 40 under 40 Executive”.About IICFThe Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) is a unique nonprofit that unites the collective strengths of the insurance industry to help communities and enrich lives through grants and volunteer service. Established in 1994, IICF has served as the philanthropic voice and foundation of the insurance industry for more than thirty years, contributing more than $55 million in community grants along with 400,000 volunteer hours by over 130,000 industry professionals. IICF reinvests locally where funds are raised to maximize community impact, and partners with hundreds of charities and nonprofit organizations each year to serve our neighbors in need across the US, UK and Canada.IICF is a registered nonprofit organization under section 501(c)(3) of the IRS code. Learn more at www.iicf.org or follow us on social media at: LinkedIn and Instagram

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