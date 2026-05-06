AEU Announces 2025 Safety Award Winners and Appoints New Council Members

Company recognizes top maritime safety performers and strengthens advisory councils with industry leaders

MOBILE, AL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. (AEU), the leading provider of workers’ compensation insurance for waterfront employers, today announced the winners of the 2025 AEU Safety Awards as well as its new members of both the ALMA Member Advisory Council and the AEU Loss Control Advisory Council.AEU Safety AwardSince 2007, AEU has recognized the American Longshore Mutual Association Ltd. (ALMA) members with the most effective safety programs on an annual basis. Winners are selected based on lost time case frequency, lost time case severity and the overall strength of the safety program during the calendar year. Members are ranked using payroll-based frequency and severity metrics, then reviewed to confirm their results reflect strong safety practices and effective management controls.Throughout the year, winners are recognized at major AEU events, including the annual ALMA Conference and a recognition luncheon held during AEU’s National Forum. Over time, the AEU Safety Awards have become a respected benchmark across the maritime industry, recognizing companies for both incident prevention and the strength of their management-based safety programs.“This recognition is earned through consistency,” said Jason Lake, senior vice president and director of loss control at AEU. “These companies have built safety programs that protect their people, strengthen their operations, and set a standard that others in the industry can learn from.”For many winners, the award serves as a meaningful way to demonstrate that safety is central to how they operate.“A commitment to safety goes beyond improving a company’s operations,” said AEU chief executive officer Adele Hapworth. “It also reflects a commitment to employees, their families and their community.”2025 AEU Safety Award Winners• ALA Energy, LLC• All About Labor, LLC• Allen Marine, Inc.• Amplify Energy Corp.• Austal USA, LLC• Barton & Gray Mariners Club• BWC Terminal Holdings, LLC• Canton Port Services, LLC• Conrad Shipyard• Cooper Consolidated, LLC• Cooper/Ports America, LLC• Danos Group• GCS Industrial Group, LLC• James Marine, Inc.• Jesse Co.• Manson Construction Co.• Marine Interior Systems, LLC• Marisco, Ltd.• MISTRAS Group• Norton Lilly International, Inc.• Pacific Pile & Marine, LP• Permanent Workers, LLC• Port Manatee Ship Repair & Fabrication, LLC• Rio Marine, Inc.• S23 Holdings & Affiliates• Saildrone, Inc.• Team Services, LLC• Teichman Group, LLC• The Cooper Group of Companies, Inc.• The Hiller Companies, LLC• The Quality Companies, LLC• Titan Talent & Titan DeckingALMA Member Advisory CouncilThe ALMA Member Advisory Council brings together experienced leaders from across the waterfront industry to provide feedback on AEU’s claims handling, loss control, underwriting and member resources. Their perspectives help shape continuous improvement and ensure that AEU’s strategies and programs remain aligned with the evolving needs of ALMA members as well as the day-to-day realities of modern maritime operations.“The value of this Council is that it keeps us close to the people we serve,” said Hapworth. “When experienced waterfront leaders share what they are seeing in their operations, it gives us a clearer view of where our work is making a difference and where we need to keep improving. That insight helps us serve our members as more than a workers’ compensation provider. It allows us to be a stronger partner in helping their businesses succeed and grow.”2026 ALMA Member Advisory Council Members• Gerona Goethe, General Manager, Bay Ship & Yacht Co.• Clarissa Hamilton, President, Genesis Industrial Staffing, Inc.• Jonathan Leverett, Vice President, Analytics and Reporting, JAG Marine Group• Robert McCoy, President and Chief Executive Officer, Amherst Madison, Inc.• Sean McGrath, Chief Financial Officer, Enstructure• Kelly Teichman, Executive Chairman, T&T Marine• Andrius Zickevicius, Senior Vice President, Guest Services and Administration, SMS International Shore Operations US, Inc.AEU Loss Control Advisory CouncilThe AEU Loss Control Advisory Council brings together experienced safety leaders from across the maritime industry to advise on operational risk, incident prevention and unique safety challenges facing waterfront employers. By bringing frontline perspective and day-to-day operational safety experience to the table, council members help inform AEU’s ongoing approach to loss control, ensuring its safety resources and guidance stay aligned with the real work that happens in the maritime industry every day.“The right safety decisions are rarely made from a distance,” said Lake. “This council gives us direct access to people who know where pressure is building, have hands-on experience and know that one missed detail can become a serious incident. That perspective helps us refine our guidance and stay focused on the issues that protect workers.”2026 AEU Loss Control Advisory Council Members• Katie Bearden, EH&S Manager, Saildrone• Sam Cordts, Director of Health, Safety and Environment, Austal USA• Issac Dantin, Safety Director, Danos• Tom Freeman, Vice President of Safety & Environmental Services, James Marine• Joey Garza, Safety Manager, Training & Development Director, McCabe, Hamilton & Renny Co., Ltd.• Neal Gaulden, Vice President Business Development, Motive Power Marine• Tony Hentrup, Safety Manager, Nugent Sand• Dylan Norfleet, HSE Director, Designated Person Ashore, Curtin Maritime• Laura Oake, Senior Health and Safety Manager, Wallenius Wilhelmsen• Forrest Ray, Vice President & Director of Environmental Health & Safety, Manson Construction• Dylan Rodriguez, Health Safety Environment Manager, Sun Terminals• Jeffrey Threadgill, Vice President of Safety, Rio Marine Inc.About The American Equity Underwriters, Inc.The American Equity Underwriters, Inc. (AEU) delivers specialized coverage and risk management solutions to waterfront employers across the United States. As an industry leader in U.S. Longshore and Harbor Workers’ Compensation (USL&H), AEU also provides state act workers’ compensation, Maritime Employers’ Liability (MEL), marine general liability, and automobile liability for waterfront employers. AEU provides services such as claims handling, loss control, and underwriting, as well as longshore consulting and leadership training to help businesses protect their people and manage risk with confidence. For more information, call (866) 238-8754 or visit amequity.com . Follow AEU on Facebook LinkedIn , and YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.