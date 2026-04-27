Patton PDR Inc. Spotlights Advanced PDR Training

Odessa-based veteran-owned paintless dent repair company is emphasizing the precision, technique, & experience behind its hail, dent, & fleet repair services.

Advanced PDR takes precision, discipline, and experience. We stay focused on repairs that protect factory finishes and deliver the quality our customers expect.” — Patrick Overby, Owner of Patton PDR Inc

ODESSA, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PPatton PDR Inc. is spotlighting the advanced paintless dent repair methods that support its work for drivers, dealerships, body shops, and commercial fleets across West Texas. Built on more than 30 years of experience, the Odessa-based company continues to emphasize precise, paint-safe dent correction for hail damage, door dings, and larger dent repair needs.

The company’s service approach centers on paintless dent repair that removes dents, dings, and creases without disturbing a vehicle’s original factory finish. Patton PDR describes the process as a specialized automotive restoration method performed with precision tools and methodical pressure application, while its website also points to certified technicians and years of training and experience behind that work.

For customers looking for Paintless Dent Repair in Odessa, that emphasis on advanced technique helps preserve factory paint, vehicle integrity, and resale value while avoiding more invasive repair methods.

Patton PDR serves Odessa and surrounding markets including Midland, Andrews, Big Spring, Lubbock, San Angelo, and Hobbs, New Mexico, while also providing commercial and fleet paintless dent repair across the Permian Basin and surrounding West Texas markets. For qualifying volumes, the company offers on-site service for dealerships and fleet locations, reinforcing the advanced operational capabilities behind the Patton PDR name.

A Message From the Owner

"Advanced PDR is more than removing dents. It takes trained hands, disciplined technique, and a commitment to doing the job right so customers can keep the factory finish and value they want to protect." said Patrick Overby, Owner of Patton PDR Inc

About Patton PDR Inc

Patton PDR Inc is a veteran-owned paintless dent repair company based in Odessa, Texas, serving drivers, dealerships, body shops, and commercial fleets across West Texas and nearby Eastern New Mexico. The company offers hail damage repair, door ding repair, paintless dent removal, and commercial fleet dent repair from its location at 2565 E 2nd St, Odessa, TX 79761.

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