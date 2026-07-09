Grass Plus, Inc. adds a new sales representative as rising project demand drives growth across its landscaping and reclamation services.

Grass Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:GPI)

Growing demand across Utah means we need the right people in place to ensure every client gets the attention and service they deserve.” — Blake Buhrley

EDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grass Plus, Inc. Expands Sales Team to Meet Growing Demand Across Utah

EDEN, UT – July 2026 – Grass Plus, Inc. has hired a new sales representative to support an increase in business volume across its landscaping, reclamation, and infrastructure service lines. The addition reflects the company's continued growth and its commitment to maintaining client-focused service as demand rises.

A new sales representative joins Grass Plus, Inc. at a time when project inquiries and contracted work have expanded across multiple divisions. The new role is designed to ensure prospective clients receive timely, informed responses while existing accounts continue receiving the attention they expect. As the company takes on more commercial and infrastructure work, a dedicated sales presence allows operations and project teams to remain focused on delivery.

Grass Plus, Inc. operates across four divisions; Maintenance, Residential Install, Commercial Install, and Industrial, serving clients in Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, and Idaho. The scope of work ranges from residential irrigation and landscape installation to large-scale hydroseeding, pipeline reclamation, erosion control, and Department of Transportation projects. Managing incoming business across that range of services requires dedicated sales capacity separate from project execution.

Those exploring landscaping services in Eden, UT, now have a direct point of contact within the Grass Plus, Inc. team. The same support is also available for larger commercial and infrastructure projects throughout the region. The company’s approach has always centered on understanding client needs from the first conversation through final installation. The new sales representative role strengthens that commitment by giving each client relationship a more dedicated point of support from the start.

A Message From the Owner

"Growing demand across Utah means we need the right people in place to ensure every client gets the attention and service they deserve. This hire is a direct response to the volume of business we are seeing and a commitment to making sure that growth does not come at the cost of the client experience we have built since 1993," said Blake Buhrley.

About Grass Plus, Inc.

Grass Plus, Inc. is a full-service landscaping and land reclamation company based at 5554 E 2200 N, Eden, UT 84310. Founded in 1993, the company brings over 30 years of experience to projects ranging from residential lawn installation to large-scale industrial reclamation.

Grass Plus, Inc. operates across four service divisions: Maintenance, Residential Install, Commercial Install, and Industrial. Its core services include hydroseeding, erosion and reclamation, irrigation design and installation, and landscape design. The company also provides snow removal, field and brush mowing, fertilization, herbicide application, and dump truck leasing.

The company serves clients across Utah, Wyoming, Colorado, and Idaho. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 9 AM to 5 PM.

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