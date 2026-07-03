AMRA has expanded its member support by recommending Advanced Digital Automotive Group as a provider of digital marketing services for auto repair businesses.

Advanced Digital Automotive Group (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Being recommended by AMRA is a strong validation of the work we do for auto repair shops and our commitment to helping them grow their presence online.” — Paul Donahue, CEO, Advanced Digital Automotive Group

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMRA Expands Member Support by Recommending Advanced Digital Automotive Group

CLEARWATER, FL - July 2026 - The Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association (AMRA) has expanded its member support resources. As part of that effort, AMRA recommends Advanced Digital Automotive Group as a trusted provider of digital marketing services for auto repair businesses. These services help shops strengthen their online presence and grow their customer base.

The recommendation connects AMRA members with a company that has built its entire service model around the automotive repair industry. For shop owners looking to improve visibility in local search results, the endorsement offers a clear and vetted direction. It can also help shops attract more customers and compete more effectively in an increasingly digital marketplace.

Advanced Digital Automotive Group provides Digital Marketing Services in Florida and beyond. The team offers search engine optimization, content writing, web development, and graphic design tailored exclusively to automotive businesses. The division has established a track record of helping automotive businesses rank at the top of Google search results for their target keywords. These include auto body repair shops, mechanical repair businesses, auto detailing companies, auto paint protection specialists, and window tinting shops.

AMRA's decision to recommend ADAG reflects the growing recognition that digital marketing is no longer optional for auto repair shops. Instead, it is a core part of running a competitive, sustainable business in today's market.

A Message From the Owner

"Being recommended by AMRA is a strong validation of the work we do for auto repair shops and our commitment to helping them grow their presence online. We built everything we offer specifically for this industry, and we look forward to supporting AMRA members with the digital strategies they need to stand out and win in their local markets." said Paul Donahue, CEO of Advanced Digital Automotive Group.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a division of Advanced Digital Media Services, providing specialized digital marketing solutions for businesses in the automotive industry. The company offers services including search engine optimization, content writing, web development, and graphic design. These services support markets that include auto body repair, automotive mechanical repair, auto detailing, auto paint protection, and window tinting. The team is based at the Florida Office 4500 140th Ave. North #180 101 Clearwater, FL. For more information, contact the team at (877) 237-6969 or info@advdms.com.

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