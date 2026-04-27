Jerald Bussen to Join Harrison Co. and Lead New Consulting Practice

Harrison Co. Consulting to complement and extend the firm's investment banking platform dedicated to founder-led and family-owned businesses

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrison Co., an investment banking firm dedicated to advising family- and founder-led businesses on mergers, acquisitions, and raising capital, is pleased to announce the launch of Harrison Co. Consulting, a new advisory practice purpose-built to help families and founders improve their businesses and increase their value ahead of a transaction. Jerald Bussen has joined Harrison Co. as Managing Director to build and lead the new practice.Harrison Co. Consulting is built to complement and extend the firm’s investment banking platform, working alongside ownership and management teams on operational, financial, and organizational foundations that create institutional-quality businesses. Together, the two practices form a unique and complete offering for families and founders, pairing operational depth with transaction expertise across the full life of a business.Jerald brings more than fifteen years of operational and financial C-suite experience advising and leading founder-led and private equity-backed middle-market businesses. He joins Harrison Co. from Areida Group, where he most recently served as Principal, advising founder-led, family-owned, and sponsored backed manufacturers and industrial businesses.Prior to Areida Group, Jerald served as Chief Operating Officer of AB Specialty Silicones, a specialty chemical manufacturer. Before AB Specialty Silicones, he was President of Strauss Brands, a family-run food processor Harrison Co. advised on its sale to Insight Equity while Jerald was serving as CFO. Earlier in his career, Jerald served as International Controller at American Industrial Acquisition Corporation.“What drew me to Harrison Co. is the same thing that draws owners to the firm: a genuine commitment to building better businesses, not just closing transactions,” said Jerald Bussen. “I have spent my career in the operating seat at founder-led and private equity-backed companies, and the work that matters most happens years before a transaction. Harrison Co. Consulting is purpose-built for that work, and I am excited to lead it.”“We are very pleased to welcome Jerald Bussen to Harrison Co. and to launch Harrison Co. Consulting under his leadership,” said Bill Harrison, Managing Partner at Harrison Co. “Jerald brings extensive operating and financial leadership experience with founder-led businesses, with particular depth in industrial manufacturing, food processing, branded consumer, and distribution. The launch of our consulting practice extends the Harrison Co. platform in a way that serves owners earlier and more deeply and enhances the value we deliver to our clients.”ABOUT HARRISON CO.Harrison Co. is an investment banking and advisory firm and an unwavering champion of family- and founder-led businesses. The firm’s experienced team advises clients on critical strategic decisions related to mergers, acquisitions, capital raising, and the operational foundations that drive exceptional outcomes. Harrison Co. provides highly personal, customized advisory services from its offices in Salt Lake City, Miami, Los Angeles, and Fresno.For more information, visit www.harrisonco.com CONTACT:Bill HarrisonManaging Partner+1 917.596.5533wharrison@harrisonco.comJerald BussenManaging Director, Harrison Co. Consulting+1 765.228.6461jbussen@harrisonco.com

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