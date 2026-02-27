Harrison Co. Advises Grid on Sale to Topspin Consumer Partners

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrison Co., an investment banking firm dedicated to advising consumer, sports, and active lifestyle businesses, today announced it advised Grid, a premier designer and manufacturer of high-quality laminate and phenolic lockers and performance flooring solutions for fitness, athletic team sports, and health & wellness facilities, on its strategic investment from Topspin Consumer Partners, a leading private equity firm that invests in established, high-growth middle-market consumer businesses.Founded in 2020, Grid has quickly emerged as a trusted partner to top national fitness chains – including Crunch Fitness, EōS Fitness, 24 Hour Fitness, and VASA Fitness – as well as YMCA, college and K-12 athletic programs, country clubs, spas, healthcare facilities and workplaces. Grid’s growth is fueled by its vertically integrated, “one-stop-shop” model, delivering branded, site-specific solutions through exclusive and preferred vendor agreements. The Company combines design, manufacturing, logistics, and installation under one roof, ensuring seamless project delivery and exceptional customer value.Drew White, Founder and CEO of Grid, said, “Mac, Jonathan, Justin, and the entire Harrison Co. team were excellent advisors throughout the transaction process. Their strategic guidance and expertise in the fitness industry was instrumental in achieving an outstanding result for Grid. I am excited to take this partnership with Topspin to the next level and leverage Topspin’s expertise and resources as we embark on this next phase of growth.”Mac Wilkie, Partner at Harrison Co. commented, “Drew and the Grid team have built a phenomenal business over a short period of time, setting the standard for design, scalability, and quality and becoming the ideal partner for national gym platforms. We are proud to have advised Grid in this pivotal moment of their development and their strategic partnership with Topspin.”ABOUT GRIDFounded in 2020, Grid is a leading U.S. manufacturer of lockers and flooring for fitness, academic, and wellness markets. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products – including laminate and phenolic lockers, rubber and turf flooring, and custom trims – delivering mass-customized solutions through exclusive customer partnerships. Grid’s vertical integration enables personalized styles, colors, and formats, all using standardized, domestically sourced materials. The Company also manages delivery and installation, ensuring projects stay on schedule. For more information, visit www.builtbygrid.com ABOUT HARRISON CO.Harrison Co. is a consumer investment banking firm built specifically to help family and founder-run businesses sell their companies or raise capital. Our team of experienced financial experts help clients in the most demanding sectors make critical strategic business, mergers, acquisitions, and financing decisions to ensure optimal outcomes. Harrison Co. provides personal service from offices in Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Miami, Fresno, and Houston. For more information, visit www.harrisonco.com ABOUT TOPSPIN CONSUMER PARTNERSTopspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable, and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub-verticals within consumer, including health & wellness, personal care, beauty, food & beverage, household goods, pet, and children's products. Topspin also invests in businesses across the consumer value-chain, including consumer and retail business services, co-manufacturing and co-packing, and technology/software solutions for consumer and retail businesses. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. For more information, visit www.topspincp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.