Harrison Co. Advises Sportlogiq on Sale to Teamworks

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrison Co., an investment banking firm dedicated to advising consumer, sports, and active lifestyle businesses, today announced it advised Sportlogiq, a leading provider of AI-powered sports analytics and video intelligence, on its sale to Teamworks, The Operating System for Sports™.Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Montreal, Sportlogiq uses patented computer vision and machine learning technology to track and analyze gameplay across ice hockey, soccer, and football, delivering performance insights to teams, leagues, and federations worldwide. Sportlogiq is trusted by 97% of NHL teams and its platform and data are used by numerous NFL and MLS teams, and over 220 sports organizations worldwide.Teamworks powers more than 6,500 elite sports organizations globally, and the acquisition of Sportlogiq expands Teamworks’ Intelligence platform and strengthens its hockey offering through automated, video-based player tracking and advanced analytics.“[Through the combination] Sportlogiq will expand Teamworks’ game preparation and talent acquisition offering by bringing best-in-class video analysis, automated tracking, and analytics,” said Blaine Patterson, Chief Commercial Officer at Sportlogiq. “Together with Teamworks’ predictive intelligence models and robust operations and performance products, hockey organizations can now manager all their core workflows in one integrated system.”Harrison Co. advised Sportlogiq on the sale to Teamworks, and according to Mitchell Wasserman, CEO of Sportlogiq, “Shaun, Bill, Nathan, and the entire Harrison Co. team were patient partners throughout this process, they always looked out for our best interests, and they helped us work through and close a complex cross-border transaction.”Shaun Kalnasy, Partner at Harrison Co., commented, “Mitchell, Blaine, and the entire Sportlogiq team have built a truly differentiated platform at the intersection of computer vision, AI/ML, and sports technology. Sportlogiq’s products and underlying data infrastructure have become mission-critical for high-performance sports organizations, and Teamworks is an ideal strategic home to accelerate innovation and broaden Sportlogiq’s impact across sports and geographies. We are grateful for the opportunity to have advised the team and Company on this important milestone.”ABOUT HARRISON CO.Harrison Co. is an investment banking firm focused on advising consumer, sports, and active lifestyle businesses. The team of experienced financial experts helps clients make critical strategic business, mergers, acquisitions, and financing decisions to ensure optimal outcomes. Harrison Co. prides itself on providing highly personal and customized services to clients from its offices located in Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, Fresno, and Miami. Learn more at www.harrisonco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.