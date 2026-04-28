BrainWare Learning Company Redefines Cognitive Training with Comprehensive Integrated Cognitive Training (CICT ®)

BrainWare Learning Company

In the age of AI, Comprehensive Integrated Cognitive Training accommodates the shift from content-centered education to capacity-centered learning.

Cognitive skills must be trained through targeted, adaptive integrated practice that challenges learners at the edge of their ability.”” — Roger Stark

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where AI can instantly retrieve information and generate answers, it may seem that knowing things matters less. But human learning has never been about information alone.What matters is the ability to create meaning, detect relevance, evaluate accuracy, and transfer understanding to new situations. These abilities depend on cognitive capacity BrainWare Learning Company today announced the registration of Comprehensive Integrated Cognitive Training (CICT), a step designed to redefine the standard for cognitive training in an AI world.Despite their central role in learning, cognitive skills are rarely addressed systematically in schools.“These skills cannot be taught through explanation alone,” said Roger Stark, Co-Founder and CEO of the BrainWare Learning Company. “We cannot lecture students into having stronger working memory or faster processing speed. Cognitive skills must be trained through targeted, adaptive integrated practice that challenges learners at the edge of their ability.”With (CICT), improvements in cognitive skills are sustained following training and transfer to academics, behavior and functioning in everyday life.For decades, clinicians have used cognitive training to strengthen attention, memory, reasoning, and executive functions in one-on-one therapeutic settings. Today, technology allows these approaches to be delivered digitally and at scale through Comprehensive, Integrated Cognitive Training (CICT).Effective cognitive training is:o Integrated, targeting multiple skills together rather than isolated drillso Adaptive, continuously adjusting difficulty to drive neural growtho Designed for transfer, so gains extend beyond exercises into academics and daily lifeo Sustained, producing measurable, lasting improvements when implemented with appropriate frequency and intensityWhen comprehensive integrated cognitive training is implemented alongside academic instruction, it provides a missing layer of support — building the mental infrastructure students need to benefit more fully from teaching.“To guide AI, challenge it, and expand what is possible with it, students must have the cognitive capacity that comes from strong foundational cognitive skills and executive functions, the knowledge and mental models to determine whether AI-generated information is meaningful and relevant, as well as the learning agility to adapt quickly when the technology, the problem or the world changes,” said Betsy Hill, President of the BrainWare Learning Company.For more information, visit www.mybrainWare.com About BrainWare Learning CompanyBrainWare Learning Company solutions are built on BrainWare SAFARI cognitive training software. BrainWare SAFARI is the world's most researched, comprehensive, integrated cognitive training (CICT)software program delivered online. It develops 43 cognitive skills using techniques derived from decades of multidisciplinary clinical collaboration and delivered through an engaging video-game format.

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