BrainWare Learning Features Studies on the Impact of Comprehensive Integrated Cognitive Training (CICT) on Reading

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BrainWare Learning Company, makers of BrainWare SAFARI cognitive training software, features studies in a new article entitled “Reading and the impact of Comprehensive Integrated Cognitive Training (CICT).”According to Betsy Hill, President and Chief Operating Officer of BrainWare Learning Company, “Students with cognitive weaknesses are likely to have difficulty, regardless of how faithfully their reading instruction tracks the science of reading. Developing decoding skills, for example, relies on cognitive skills such as sustained attention and sequential processing. Cognitive skills also underpin fluency, vocabulary and comprehension.“Teachers can only control the teaching part of the learning equation," said Hill. "They do not decide what cognitive strengths and weaknesses their students have when they show up in their classrooms. Furthermore, they generally have little insight into their students’ cognitive profiles, even though cognitive skills make up 50 percent of a student’s learning variance. We asked, So, what can we do if a child has weaknesses in any of these cognitive skills? The good news is that today we know that cognitive skills can be strengthened with the right kind of comprehensive integrated cognitive training (CICT).”The article features eight independent ground-breaking studies covering urban, suburban and rural schools. It reveals progress among students in all types of settings, domestically as well as internationally, and includes general population students, high poverty students, English language learners, students with specific learning disabilities (SLD) and other special ed students (SPED), as well as students with dyslexia.“The national average reading scores in the U.S. continue to decline (the average reading scores for students in 4th and 8th grades were lower in 2024 than in 2022 according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress, NAEP). Despite the emphasis on reading instruction based on the science of reading, it is becoming apparent that instruction is only a piece of the puzzle,” said BrainWare Learning CEO Roger Stark. “A student’s capacity to learn (Science of Learning) is another significant factor."We know that the reason students with specific learning disabilities struggle with reading (and math) is because of weaknesses in their cognitive skills. We know that economically disadvantaged students on average have less well-developed cognitive skills than their more advantaged peers. We know that individuals with dyslexia struggle with reading even with specialized instruction. And we know that we all have some cognitive skills that are weaker and some that are stronger."There is now strong evidence that comprehensive integrated cognitive training (CICT) has improved reading performance to a degree that is sorely needed in today’s schools, providing hope where there was no hope and opportunity where there was no opportunity," said Stark. "Comprehensive integrated cognitive training (CICT) is truly profound and revolutionary for the optimism and excitement it brings and for the future of our children and adults who learn differently.”The article can be viewed at: https://et-mag.com/reading-and-the-impact-of-comprehensive-integrated-cognitive-skills-training/ About BrainWare Learning CompanyBrainWare Learning Company offers a platform and programs for improving learning and cognitive capacity (CICT). They serve children who struggle with learning, at home or in schools, many of whom have ADHD, autism or learning disabilities but many of whom don’t. BrainWare Learning Company also serves children of parents who simply want them to perform at their best, as well as adults who can benefit from being stronger learners. The company is reshaping the way children and adults learn and think as they prepare for success in a world that demands learning and relearning at an ever-faster rate.

