Impact of BrainWare Cognitive Training to be Featured at ISBA/IAPSS Fall Conference

John Glenn School Corporation to present their experience with Cognitive Skills Training at the annual ISBA/IAPSS joint fall conference.

Cognitive skills predict student performance and behavior in school today” — Roger Stark

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 23, educational leaders from John Glenn School Corporation will present their experience implementing BrainWare Learning Company ’s cognitive training program. This featured presentation is part of the annual ISBA/IAPSS Joint Fall Conference at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis.According to Roger Stark, CEO of BrainWare Learning Company, “Students at John Glenn School Corporation are now using BrainWare for the fourth consecutive year. Each year, the district has seen significant increases in cognitive skills and executive functions, improvements in reading and math scores, improvement in student self-esteem, and decreases in student disciplinary actions and tardiness. These gains led to their decision to be the first school district to incorporate comprehensive integrated cognitive skills training at one grade level in all schools.”The BrainWare Learning program builds the underlying cognitive skills that are the foundation for learning. With stronger cognitive skills, students find learning easier and their teachers see greater academic gains and improvements in behavior. Educators are prioritizing cognitive skills in the wake of new evidence of the negative impact of the pandemic on cognitive skills, explaining why academic performance has not rebounded and why behavior issues are primary concerns for educators.According to John Glenn School Corporation Superintendent Christopher Winchell, “BrainWare is a program with long-term benefits for our students, helping them become strong, confident and capable learners. When implemented at the lower grade levels, it accelerates academic gains and sets students up for ongoing success, reducing the need for remediation for those kids later in their school career. The support from both teachers and students is exciting to watch and allows the district to continues to out-perform peer districts and achieve at even higher levels.”“Cognitive skills predict student performance and behavior in school today, and also predict how well they will be able to handle the demands of a fast-moving world and the careers of the future.,” said Stark. “If you and/or members of your team are going to the conference, I encourage you to attend the presentation. I believe you will find it worth your time to look at something that is showing such promising results.”The presentation will take place at 3:30 p.m. on September 23 in Room 134-135. You can also meet the team and learn more at Booth 632.”About Indiana School Board Association ((SBA)The Indiana School Board Association delivers legal services, board services, policy services, and legislative services to the 1,686 school board members across all 290 school corporations in the State of Indiana. These services include board retreats, training workshops, legal consultation, policy review, leadership development, superintendent search, conferences, advocacy, and publication of daily news clippings, a monthly e-newsletter, and a quarterly magazine. All ISBA staff members are available to assist school board members with specific issues at any time. https://www.isba-ind.org/ About the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents (IAPSS)Knowledgeable, ethical, effective leaders are essential to achieving educational excellence. The Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents (IAPSS) was established with this premise in 1960. IAPSS provides professional development targeted at improving the educational process, promoting the effective operation of schools, and developing new superintendents. IAPSS meetings provide a forum for discussion of educational issues among members and state and national experts. https://www.iapss-in.org/ About John Glenn School CorporationJohn Glenn School Corporation is a school district headquartered in Walkerton, Indiana, named after astronaut and United States Senator John Glenn, who spoke to the district’s first graduating class in 1965. The district includes John Glenn High School, Harold C. Urey Middle School, North Liberty Elementary School and Walkertown Elementary School. John Glenn School Corporation is the first public school district to implement comprehensive integrated cognitive skills training for all students in 4th grade. https://www.jgsc.k12.in.us/ About BrainWare Learning CompanyBrainWare Learning Company is the developer of BrainWare SAFARI, the world's most researched, comprehensive integrated cognitive skills training tool delivered online. BrainWare SAFARI is the only program of its kind to be recognized with a US Department of Education Citation for "Ideas that Work." https://mybrainware.com/

