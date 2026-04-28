TA Dedicated Earns Ruby 'Respect the Drive' Award from Centerline Drivers

TA Dedicated wins Centerline Ruby Award

Dedicated fleet and supply chain services provider advances from inaugural Safety Award to top-tier recognition in back-to-back years.

This recognition reflects both the work our team puts into creating a culture where safety, respect, and opportunity for drivers are non-negotiable, and the strength of our partnership with Centerline” — Melissa Suedbeck, VP of Operation, TA Dedicated

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TA Dedicated, a TFI International (NYSE: TFII) company operating one of the largest dedicated fleet networks in North America, has earned the Ruby "Respect the Drive" Award from Centerline Drivers, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company and the largest driver-staffing company in North America. The Ruby award is the highest honor in Centerline's Respect the Drive Customer Awards program, given to companies that demonstrate excellence across all three pillars of the program: safety, driver culture, and inclusivity.The recognition marks the second consecutive year TA Dedicated has received a Respect the Drive Customer Award. In 2025, TA Dedicated was named the first-ever recipient of the Sapphire Safety Award, which recognizes commitment to driver safety and training. This year, the company advanced to the Ruby Award.The Ruby award honors a customer who embodies all aspects of Respecting the Drive: a commitment to safety, building a rewarding driver culture, and making transportation an inclusive road for all. To qualify, companies must demonstrate performance across each of those criteria, not just one.“We’re honored to be recognized with the Ruby ‘Respect the Drive’ Award. This recognition reflects both the intentional work our team puts into creating a culture where safety, respect, and opportunity for drivers are non-negotiable, and the strength of our valued partnership with Centerline,” said Melissa Suedbeck, VP of Operation, TA Dedicated. “Earning recognition for a second consecutive year reinforces our shared commitment to continually raising the bar for the driver experience.”The Respect the Drive Customer Awards program was launched by Centerline in September 2024 to recognize and celebrate customers who excel in creating exceptional driver cultures, prioritize safety on the road, and drive the transportation industry forward. The program offers four levels of distinction. The Onyx Open Road Award recognizes inclusivity leadership. The Diamond Driver Culture Award honors companies where drivers feel seen and heard. The Sapphire Safety Award reflects a sustained commitment to training and safe operations. The Ruby award recognizes companies that meet the standard across all three areas.Centerline works directly with drivers across the country, giving the company a ground-level view of how transportation companies operate and how drivers are treated. Centerline connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies and has been delivering staffing service to fleet operators since its founding in 1975. That context makes this recognition meaningful. It comes from a partner that sees operations, not just metrics.TA Dedicated was formed in 2022 following the merger of Transport America and UPS Dedicated. The company provides dedicated fleet programs, supply chain engineering, port services, and sustainability programs for shippers across North America.About TA DedicatedTA Dedicated offers truckload transportation services through a portfolio of dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and tanker equipment. As one of the largest dedicated fleets in the U.S., TA Dedicated engineers optimize supply chains, enhance visibility, and work to reduce CO2 through sustainability programs. They provide highly specialized freight and supply chain services for complex and unique requirements. They have terminals across the U.S. and are headquartered in Eagan, MN. TA Dedicated is a TFI International company. For more information, visit www.tadedicated.com About TFI InternationalTFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com About Centerline DriversCenterline Drivers, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, connects over 4,500 drivers annually with Fortune 1000 and mid-sized companies. Centerline has been delivering superior staffing service to fleet operators and good jobs to qualified drivers since its founding in 1975. It offers nationwide coverage from a network of branches in 40 U.S. markets and a centralized service operation. Learn more at centerlinedrivers.com

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