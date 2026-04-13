TA Dedicated Joins Forces with Minneapolis Logistics Leader Triangle Warehouse

TA Dedicated, a TFI International company operating one of the largest dedicated fleet networks in N.A., announces the acquisition of Triangle Warehouse.

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, April 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TA Dedicated, a TFI International company operating one of the largest dedicated fleet networks in North America, today announced the acquisition of Triangle Warehouse, a leading Minneapolis-based warehousing and distribution provider. The addition expands the breadth of TA Dedicated's growing portfolio of transportation and supply chain services and strengthens its presence in the Upper Midwest.Located in close proximity to TA Dedicated’s headquarters, Triangle Warehouse has operated as a trusted local partner to regional manufacturers, food producers, and distributors since 1958. The acquisition enhances TA Dedicated’s ability to provide integrated solutions by adding 900,000 square feet of warehousing as well as additional distribution and cold storage capabilities.“For decades, Triangle Warehouse has built a singular reputation in one of the Midwest’s largest metropolitan markets through reliability, service, and long-term customer relationships,” said Eric Anson, President of TA Dedicated. “Their operations neighbor ours and our customer-focused, employee-centered cultures align closely. By bringing their capabilities and expertise into the TA Dedicated family, our customers gain access to top tier supply chain solutions beyond transportation.”Triangle Warehouse joins TFI International and TA Dedicated's expanding portfolio of complementary brands that include other recent acquisitions of Bulldog Highway Express and LST Logistics.TA Dedicated was formed in 2022 following the merger of Transport America and UPS Dedicated. The Triangle Warehouse acquisition supports a diversification strategy to serve customers beyond core fleet services. By combining dedicated transportation, engineering services, and now expanded warehousing and cold storage, TA Dedicated enables shippers to manage increasingly complex supply chains with a single trusted partner.Triangle Warehouse customers’ service and team support will continue uninterrupted and benefit from the strength of TA Dedicated’s nationwide network, engineering expertise and leading-edge technology platform.“Joining TA Dedicated greatly expands our customers’ distribution opportunities nationally without giving up the local touch they’re used to,” said Scott Carlson, Vice President at Triangle. “We’re excited to grow as part of an organization that values employees and prioritizes safety and long-term relationships the same way we do.”The strategic acquisition represents a significant step in TA Dedicated’s growth as a supply chain services provider capable of engineering and supporting solutions for shippers facing constant cost pressure and unrelenting service expectations today.About TA DedicatedTA Dedicated offers truckload transportation services through a portfolio of dry van, refrigerated, flatbed and tanker equipment. As one of the largest dedicated fleets in the U.S., TA Dedicated engineers optimize supply chains, enhance visibility and work to reduce CO2 through sustainability programs. They provide highly specialized freight and supply chain services for complex and unique requirements. They have terminals across the U.S. and are headquartered in Eagan, MN. TA Dedicated is a TFI International company. For more information on TA Dedicated, visit www.tadedicated.com About TFI InternationalTFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com About Triangle WarehouseTriangle Warehouse is a Minneapolis-based provider of warehousing and distribution services, offering storage, handling, and fulfillment solutions to regional and national customers across multiple industries. The company manages a 900,000 sq. ft. warehouse building in the heart of Minneapolis that offers food grade refrigerated and frozen storage, dry storage, and industrial dry storage. Since 1958, Triangle Warehouse has provided transportation services around the state of Minnesota. Learn more at www.trianglewarehouse.com

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