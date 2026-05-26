TA Dedicated Ranks #21 Among North America's Top Dedicated Contract Carriers, According to Transport Topics

TA Dedicated has been ranked #21 on the 2026 Transport Topics Top Dedicated Contract Carriers list.

This ranking reflects the work our team does every day to engineer reliable, customized solutions for our customers.” — Eric Anson, President of TA Dedicated

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TA Dedicated , a TFI International (NYSE: TFII) company and one of the largest dedicated fleet operators in North America, has been ranked #21 on the 2026 Transport Topics Top Dedicated Contract Carriers list, a sub-ranking of Transport Topics' annual Top 100 Logistics Companies in North America.“This ranking reflects the work our team does every day to engineer reliable, customized solutions for our customers,” said Eric Anson, President of TA Dedicated. “Dedicated contract carriage is our core business, and we compete in it by bringing deep supply chain engineering expertise, a strong safety culture, and a network built for complexity. Being recognized among the top dedicated carriers in North America validates the direction we’re taking as a company.”The Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics Companies ranks the largest third-party logistics (3PL) providers in North America. Sub-rankings cover dedicated contract carriage, freight brokerage, warehousing and distribution, refrigerated warehousing, and ocean freight. TA Dedicated ranked #21 on the dedicated contract carriage sub-ranking, which recognizes asset-based providers that supply drivers, transportation equipment, and management personnel to customers under multi-year contracts.TA Dedicated operates more than 1,100 power units in dedicated contract carriage and serves customers across automotive, industrial and manufacturing, and building products sectors. The company’s supply chain engineering team designs and manages customized fleet networks for shippers navigating capacity constraints, cost pressure, and service complexity. TA Dedicated also provides intermodal and drayage services and manages more than 4 million square feet of warehousing across North America, giving customers access to integrated transportation and logistics solutions from a single provider.Read the full 2026 Transport Topics Top 100 Logistics Companies report, including the dedicated contract carriage rankings, at www.ttnews.com/logistics/dedicated/2026 To learn more about TA Dedicated, visit www.tadedicated.com About TA DedicatedTA Dedicated offers truckload transportation services through a portfolio of dry van, refrigerated, flatbed, and tanker equipment. As one of the largest dedicated fleets in the U.S., TA Dedicated engineers optimize supply chains, enhance visibility, and work to reduce CO2 through sustainability programs. The company provides highly specialized freight and supply chain services for complex and unique requirements and has terminals across the U.S. TA Dedicated is headquartered in Eagan, MN, and is a TFI International company. For more information, visit www.tadedicated.com About TFI InternationalTFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com About Transport TopicsSince 1935, Transport Topics has been the news leader in trucking and freight transportation. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, Transport Topics journalists get the story first and get it right, keeping readers informed about all aspects of the trucking industry. Explore the latest at www.ttnews.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.