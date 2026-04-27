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ASAP Semiconductor announces its approval as a supplier for Motion Industries, reinforcing its commitment to supporting industrial markets.

Through our extensive supplier network and focus on streamlined fulfillment, we aim to contribute to the efficiency and resilience of Motion Industries’ operations across key sectors.” — Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-based parts distributor ASAP Semiconductor proudly announced today that it has been approved as a supplier for Motion Industries, a key step in its continual efforts to broaden its network of partnerships and business relationships across critical markets. This development officially marks the beginning of a strong, reciprocal relationship between the two entities, with ASAP Semiconductor stating its commitment to supporting Motion Industries through the supply of a wide range of components and procurement services that address rising demand across automotive, food and beverage, mining, and other targeted sectors.As a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, Motion Industries is recognized across North America as a reputable distributor of industrial maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) parts, with sought-after offerings including bearings, power transmission components, fluid power parts, and other similar items. While headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, the company has established global reach with its services, currently operating with over 550 international locations and more than 15 distribution centers. While presenting its customers across demanding industries access to millions of part types, Motion Industries’ reputation is also backed by its ability to deliver value-added services like engineering support, predictive maintenance solutions, and supply chain optimization strategies. As these market sectors of focus continue to evolve and face increasing demand for reliable fulfillment options that enhance uptime, reduce costs, and drive operational improvements, the support of suppliers can be advantageous to the effort of ensuring success.With ample experience in supporting a diverse customer base involved in rigorous markets and industry sectors, ASAP Semiconductor is a global distributor that upholds a longstanding dedication to delivering streamlined procurement solutions and dependable access to aerospace, industrial, electronic , and defense components. Since its establishment in 2009, the company has built its standing on addressing sourcing challenges faced by organizations tackling complex applications or tight schedules. They accomplish this by leveraging their robust supply chain network and growing purchasing power to maintain an expansive selection of critical components that are readily available for purchase from its platforms, all while keeping full alignment with stringent quality expectations and regulations. The company’s approach to fulfillment also integrates advanced data-driven sourcing strategies, logistics coordination, and hands-on customer service, enabling efficiency in tackling routine and specialized requirements alike. With much emphasis on supporting partners with a mitigation of procurement delays and optimized supply chain performance, ASAP Semiconductor is well-positioned to assist Motion Industries with targeted services that drive enhanced responsiveness and operational continuity across the company’s served markets.“This approval as a supplier for Motion Industries reflects a shared commitment to operational excellence, with ASAP Semiconductor looking forward to providing support through reliable sourcing solutions that align with evolving industrial demands,” stated Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor. “Through our extensive supplier network and focus on streamlined fulfillment, we aim to contribute to the efficiency and resilience of Motion Industries’ operations across key sectors.”As automotive manufacturing, food and beverage processing, mining, and other targeted operational fields of Motion Industries continue to experience an uptick in demand and shifting requirements, the role of suppliers will continue to become increasingly significant in maintaining stable and efficient supply chains. ASAP Semiconductor’s approval as a supplier for Motion Industries reinforces its broader objective of supporting leading organizations with the resources necessary to navigate these challenges. By maintaining a focus on quality assurance, efficient procurement practices, and responsive service, ASAP Semiconductor aims to provide consistent value to its partners while endeavoring to provide critical contributions to long-term success. As the two begin their newfound relationship, ASAP Semiconductor looks ahead to fostering a productive and long-lasting relationship with Motion Industries, upholding unwavering support of its current and future-reaching operational goals.About ASAP SemiconductorEstablished in 2009, ASAP Semiconductor is a global distributor specializing in aerospace, aviation, defense, marine, electronic, industrial, and IT hardware components . Serving a diverse customer base that includes U.S. Government departments and agencies, Fortune 100 companies, major air carriers, original equipment manufacturers, and repair stations, the company is recognized for its expansive inventory, rigorous quality assurance practices, and commitment to efficient procurement solutions. To learn more about ASAP Semiconductor and its offerings, visit https://www.asapsemi.com/

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