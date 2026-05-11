ASAP Semiconductor Strengthens Its Aviation Fasteners Portfolio to Support Global MRO and Manufacturing Needs

ASAP Semiconductor continues advancing aviation hardware availability amid growing global aerospace and MRO demands.

ASAP Semiconductor announces efforts to expand its selection of aviation-grade fasteners to meet the rising needs of MRO providers and manufacturers.

The efforts of ASAP Semiconductor to expand aviation-oriented fastener solutions will ensure that global operators have reliable access to the components that keep their fleets mission-ready.” — Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ASAP Semiconductor, an American distributor of aerospace and defense parts, proudly revealed today that it is in the process of strategically expanding the portfolio of aviation fasteners it offers through its family of online purchasing platforms, this endeavor being a direct response to rising demand for reliable hardware options that address the endeavors of global Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) providers and manufacturing operations. This latest initiative serves to reinforce ASAP Semiconductor’s longstanding commitment to aligning its online offerings and fulfillment services with emerging industry needs, especially those of commercial and defense sectors.According to the representatives of ASAP Semiconductor, this inventory enhancement initiative will focus on a broad range of aviation-grade hardware , such as bolts, screws, rivets, plate nuts, and other fastener types that are essential to airframe assembly, structural integrity, system mounting, and routine maintenance tasks alike. All added fasteners to databases will also be strictly sourced from thoroughly vetted manufacturers and suppliers as per the distributor’s established operational standards, ensuring compliance with the industry regulations, material requirements, and performance specifications. The improved fasteners portfolio is additionally to include more diverse options for material, grade, and standard to ensure that the unique requirements of the distributor’s base are met for commercial jets business aircraft , and military platforms.This announcement arrives at a time of significant activity within the global aviation sector, where MRO providers and manufacturers continue to navigate evolving operational challenges driven by a mix of economic shifts, supply chain instability, fleet modernization programs, and geopolitical uncertainty. Additionally, fluctuating raw material availability, tightening export controls, and continued labor shortages across manufacturing sectors have added further strain to the supply chain, pushing many MRO providers and manufacturers to seek more reliable channels for sourcing mission-critical components in need. In recognition of all of these factors, ASAP Semiconductor has emphasized that its decision to expand fastener offerings is grounded in supporting manufacturers and maintenance teams.“High-performance hardware is essential to every stage of aircraft construction and upkeep,” said Joe Faruqui, CEO of ASAP Semiconductor. “The efforts of ASAP Semiconductor to expand aviation-oriented fastener solutions will ensure that global operators have reliable access to the components that keep their fleets mission-ready.”As the global aerospace industry continues to advance and aircraft platforms grow in complexity, the availability of high-quality fasteners will remain a foundational component of guaranteeing operational efficiency and mitigating costly setbacks. ASAP Semiconductor looks forward to continuing to advance its offerings in the face of market shifts, reinforcing its role as a source of reliable aviation components for operators, OEMs, MRO facilities, and defense organizations.About ASAP SemiconductorEstablished in 2009, ASAP Semiconductor is a global distributor specializing in aerospace, aviation, defense, marine, electronic, and IT hardware components. Catering to a diverse customer base, including the US Department of Defense, allied nations, Fortune 1000 companies, original equipment manufacturers, and major air carriers, the company is highly regarded for its expansive inventory, rigorous quality assurance, and exceptional customer service. To learn more about ASAP Semiconductor and its offerings, visit https://www.asapsemi.com/

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