VARStreet Now Makes BackOffice Access Effortless for Resellers with Microsoft Azure Single Sign-On

Resellers using Microsoft Azure can now access VARStreet BackOffice instantly with the credentials they already use every day, with no extra passwords or steps.

This integration reflects our commitment to delivering a platform experience that is secure, efficient, and aligned with the way modern reseller organizations operate.” — Shiv Agarwal, Vice President - Sales, VARStreet

BURLINGTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- VARStreet Inc., a premier provider of business management software for IT and office-supply value-added resellers (VARs) in the USA and Canada, is pleased to announce Single Sign-On (SSO) support for VARStreet BackOffice through Microsoft Azure. For resellers who already work within the Microsoft ecosystem, this means one less password to remember, one less login to manage, and faster access to the tools they rely on to run their business.The experience is as simple as it sounds. Resellers enter their username on the VARStreet BackOffice login page and are signed in automatically without ever needing to maintain or remember separate Azure portal credentials. For those already logged into the Azure portal, access is virtually instant. VARStreet recognizes the existing session and takes the reseller straight into BackOffice, saving time on every single login.For busy reseller organizations managing multiple platforms and tools, reducing login friction adds up. Every minute saved on administrative tasks is a minute that can go toward quoting, selling, and serving customers. SSO through Azure also brings an added layer of security, as access is governed by the same identity controls and policies that IT teams already have in place across the organization.“Our resellers are running fast-paced businesses, and the last thing they should have to worry about is remembering yet another set of login credentials,” said Shiv Agarwal, Director of Sales and Marketing at VARStreet Inc. “This integration reflects our commitment to delivering a platform experience that is secure, efficient, and aligned with the way modern reseller organizations operate.”Single Sign-On with Microsoft Azure is available now for all VARStreet BackOffice resellers. It is the latest in a series of platform enhancements designed to help resellers work smarter, move faster, and spend more time on what matters most — growing their business.About VARStreetFounded in 1999, VARStreet Inc. provides a unified platform that offers quoting software , a B2B eCommerce platform , CRM, procurement, and PunchOut. VARStreet aggregates 7M+ products from 50+ IT and office-supply distributors in the U.S. and Canada, helping IT & office supplies VARs, system integrators, and solution providers sell faster and operate more efficiently.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.