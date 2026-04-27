FactorEvo and Load Connex Announce Full Integration to Connect Freight Movement with Financial Execution

FactorEvo and Load Connex integrate freight visibility with funding workflows, enabling real-time verification, fraud prevention, and faster decisions.

This integration helps connect what is happening on the road with the financial decisions that depend on it” — Edwin Sahakian, Load Connex Founder & CEO

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FactorEvo , the AI-native operating system for specialty finance, today announced a full platform integration with Load Connex , a transportation technology platform delivering real-time visibility into freight movement, carrier activity, and operational signals across the supply chain.This integration connects physical load execution directly into FactorEvo’s financial infrastructure, enabling specialty finance companies to verify, validate, and fund invoices based on real-world activity rather than static documents.The result is a system where movement is confirmed, identity is validated, and risk is measured before capital is deployed.“Factoring has always relied on documents to represent reality,” said Roberto Vasquez, Founder and CEO of FactorEvo. “With Load Connex, we are no longer relying on representation. We are verifying actual movement, in real time, and tying that directly into funding decisions.”“This integration helps connect what is happening on the road with the financial decisions that depend on it,” said Edwin Sahakian, Founder and CEO of Load Connex. “By giving factors access to real operational signals, we can help them make faster, more informed decisions while reducing exposure to fraud and misrepresentation.”From Documents to Verified Movement - Traditional factoring workflows depend on bills of lading, rate confirmations, and paperwork that can be delayed, manipulated, or incomplete. This creates exposure, especially in environments where fraud, double brokering, and identity gaps are on the rise.With Load Connex fully integrated into FactorEvo:• Load data, dispatch activity, and movement signals are captured in real time• Carrier identity and operational behavior are continuously evaluated• Pickup and delivery events are verified against actual activity, not reported status• Supporting documents are matched against live movement data for consistencyThis shifts the system from document validation to movement verification. Funding Based on What Actually Happened - The integration enables FactorEvo to align financial execution with confirmed operational events.Invoices are no longer evaluated in isolation. They are tied directly to:• Verified pickup and delivery milestones• Route activity and timing consistency• Carrier performance and behavioral patterns• Exceptions that signal potential fraud or misrepresentationIf the system detects inconsistencies between documents and real-world activity, funding does not proceed. It is flagged, escalated, and explained.This creates a controlled environment where capital follows verified truth, not assumptions.Built-In Protection Against Freight Fraud - Fraud in transportation factoring continues to evolve, with schemes such as double brokering and identity manipulation exploiting gaps between documents and actual movement.By integrating Load Connex into FactorEvo:• Carrier identity is reinforced through operational data, not just onboarding records• Load ownership and execution can be tracked across the lifecycle• Behavioral anomalies are detected early and surfaced as actionable signals• Risk is identified before funding, not discovered after lossThis moves fraud prevention from reactive recovery to proactive enforcement.Operational and Financial Systems Become One. The integration removes the divide between transportation activity and financial decision-making.FactorEvo ingests Load Connex signals as part of its event-driven architecture, allowing every operational update to influence underwriting, funding, and portfolio management in real time. Teams no longer need to reconcile multiple systems or chase updates. The system updates itself continuously.Speed, Accuracy, and Control in a Single Workflow - By embedding Load Connex directly into the platform:• Verification cycles are reduced from hours to minutes• Manual document review is significantly reduced• Funding decisions are made with higher confidence and fewer exceptions• Teams operate faster without increasing risk exposureThis is not an incremental improvement. It is a shift in how factoring operates.A New Standard for Transportation-Driven Finance - The partnership between FactorEvo and Load Connex reflects a broader evolution in specialty finance, where data from the physical world becomes a required input for financial execution. Operators who continue to rely on static documentation will face increasing exposure. Those who adopt integrated, signal-driven systems will operate faster, with greater visibility and control.About FactorEvoFactorEvo is an AI-native operating system built for specialty finance companies, with a dedicated focus on transportation factoring. The platform replaces manual workflows with signal-driven intelligence, enabling continuous underwriting, real-time decisioning, and fully integrated execution across the entire invoice lifecycle.About Load ConnexLoad Connex is a transportation technology platform that provides real-time visibility into freight movement, carrier activity, and operational performance. Its system connects dispatch, tracking, and execution data to deliver actionable insights across the logistics and supply chain ecosystem. It also gives factors useful tools their carriers use every day, which helps strengthen retention, reduces the chance that carriers leave over a small pricing difference, and can create a meaningful additional revenue stream through fuel and related services.

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