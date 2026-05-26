FactorEvo and LoadBoard Network Announce Integration to Connect Freight Opportunities with Transportation Finance

FactorEvo and LoadBoard Network integrate freight access with transportation finance, streamlining funding, workflows, and carrier operations.

Transportation companies do not need another disconnected tool. They need infrastructure that connects opportunity, verification, risk management, and capital into a single operating environment.” — Roberto Vasquez

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FactorEvo , the AI native operating system for transportation finance, today announced its integration with LoadBoard Network , creating a direct connection between freight opportunities and the financial infrastructure carriers depend on to grow.The integration allows transportation companies using FactorEvo to access available freight opportunities through LoadBoard Network while maintaining a seamless workflow for onboarding, underwriting, document collection, invoice processing, funding, collections, and risk management.Transportation companies have traditionally operated across disconnected systems, forcing teams to manually move information between load boards, transportation management systems, accounting platforms, and funding providers. The partnership between FactorEvo and LoadBoard Network eliminates friction by connecting freight activity directly to the financial workflows that support carrier growth."Transportation companies do not need another disconnected tool. They need infrastructure that connects opportunity, verification, risk management, and capital into a single operating environment," said Roberto Vasquez, Founder and CEO of FactorEvo Group Holdings. "Our partnership with LoadBoard Network expands access to freight opportunities while allowing carriers and transportation finance companies to operate from a single source of truth."Through the integration, transportation finance companies gain greater visibility into freight activity while carriers benefit from faster movement between freight acquisition and funding readiness. As documents, invoices, and supporting information enter FactorEvo, the platform continuously validates information, creates signals, and supports intelligent decision-making throughout the transaction lifecycle.LoadBoard Network continues to provide its nationwide aggregated load posting service while enabling users to benefit from a growing ecosystem of transportation finance companies and carriers connected through FactorEvo.“Since launching in early 2022, our single conviction has been that brokers and shippers deserve choices — choices that save time and leverage new technology,” shared Mark Draeb. “Integrating with FactorEvo perfectly aligns with our mission to enable a seamless way of working for our customers and partners.”The partnership represents another step in FactorEvo's broader mission to build the operating infrastructure for transportation finance, connecting carriers, factors, brokers, data providers, and strategic partners through a unified intelligence platform.For more information, visit:FactorEvoAbout FactorEvoFactorEvo is an AI native operating system built specifically for transportation finance. The platform combines intelligent document processing, underwriting, verification, funding workflows, collections, risk management, and signal-driven decision support into a unified operating environment.About LoadBoard NetworkLoadBoard Network is a freight marketplace connecting carriers, brokers, and shippers across North America, helping transportation companies discover freight opportunities and move loads more efficiently.

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