FactorEvo and FactorsNetwork Announce Full Integration to Enable Network-Level Intelligence and Shared Risk Visibility

FactorEvo and FactorsNetwork integrate to deliver shared risk visibility, fraud detection, and network-level intelligence for smarter factoring decisions.

Each firm sees only what’s inside its own book. By integrating FactorsNetwork into FactorEvo, we are removing that limitation. Risk is no longer local.” — Roberto Vasquez

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FactorEvo , the AI-native operating system for specialty finance, today announced a full platform integration with FactorsNetwork , a collaborative network designed to connect factoring companies through shared data, operational signals, and real-time portfolio visibility.This integration expands FactorEvo beyond a single-company operating system into a connected network environment, where risk, behavior, and performance signals are no longer isolated within individual firms but can be observed and acted on across participants.The result is a system where each factor operates with awareness not only of its own portfolio, but of emerging patterns across the broader network.“Factoring has always been siloed,” said Roberto Vasquez, Founder and CEO of FactorEvo. “Each firm sees only what’s inside its own book. By integrating FactorsNetwork into FactorEvo, we are removing that limitation. Risk is no longer local. It becomes visible at the network level, and that changes how decisions are made.”"Linking with networks outside your own enables you to learn of problems before they 'wash up on your shores', said Anthony Aliengena, Founder of FactorsNetwork. "Knowledge is Power, and by joining FactorsNetwork, FactorEVO users are empowered to ‘Collaborate Freely’ regarding Clients and Debtor, sharing knowledge to keep problems small.From Isolated Portfolios to Network-Level Visibility. Traditional factoring models operate in isolation. Each company evaluates clients, debtors, and transactions based on its own data, often unaware of overlapping exposure or emerging risk patterns across the market.With FactorsNetwork fully integrated into FactorEvo:• Cross-factor exposure to shared debtors can be identified in real time• Behavioral signals across carriers, brokers, and counterparties are aggregated and surfaced• Risk patterns that may appear normal in one portfolio can be flagged when viewed across multiple participants• Duplicate or conflicting activity can be detected before it becomes a lossThis transforms underwriting from a firm-level exercise into a network-aware system.Early Detection of Systemic Risk and Fraud Patterns. Many of the most damaging losses in factoring occur when risk spans multiple firms, remaining undetected because no single participant has full visibility.The integration enables FactorEvo to:• Detect patterns consistent with double brokering and layered fraud schemes• Identify counterparties interacting with multiple factors in conflicting ways• Surface anomalies that only become visible when data is viewed collectively• Trigger alerts and enforce controls before capital is deployedInstead of reacting to losses after they occur, the system identifies them as they form.Controlled Collaboration Without Loss of Ownership. The integration is designed to preserve each factor’s control over its own data while enabling selective visibility into shared risk signals.FactorEvo structures this interaction so that:• Sensitive data remains protected and governed by each participant• Shared signals are anonymized and standardized where appropriate• Insights are delivered without exposing proprietary information• Participation strengthens individual firms without compromising independenceThis creates a balanced environment where collaboration enhances protection without diluting control.Continuous Intelligence Across the Network. FactorEvo ingests and normalizes network signals from FactorsNetwork as part of its event-driven architecture.Every new transaction, behavioral change, or risk indicator contributes to a continuously evolving intelligence layer that informs:• Underwriting decisions• Funding approvals• Portfolio exposure management• Collections and recovery strategiesThe system does not rely on periodic updates. It adapts in real time as the network evolves.A Structural Shift in How Factoring Operates. The partnership between FactorEvo and FactorsNetwork reflects a fundamental shift in the industry.Factoring is no longer defined by how efficiently a firm processes its own transactions. It is defined by how effectively it understands and responds to signals across the broader ecosystem. Firms operating in isolation will continue to face blind spots. Firms connected through network-level intelligence will operate with greater awareness, speed, and control.About FactorEvoFactorEvo is an AI-native operating system built for specialty finance companies, with a dedicated focus on transportation factoring. The platform replaces manual workflows with signal-driven intelligence, enabling continuous underwriting, real-time decisioning, and fully integrated execution across the entire invoice lifecycle.About FactorsNetworkFactorsNetwork is a collaborative platform that connects factoring companies through shared signals, risk indicators, and operational insights. The network is designed to enhance visibility, reduce exposure, and enable more informed decision-making across participating firms.

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