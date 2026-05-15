FactorEvo Founder and CEO Roberto Vasquez Named a 2026 Innovator by ABF Journal

Recognition Highlights Vasquez’s Leadership in Advancing AI-Driven Innovation Across Specialty Finance

This recognition reflects our commitment to building systems that continuously verify risk, reduce fraud exposure, and enable financial institutions to operate with speed, confidence, and precision.” — Roberto Vasquez

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FactorEvo Group Holdings proudly announces that Founder and CEO Roberto Vasquez has been named a 2026 Innovator by ABF Journal, recognizing his pioneering work at the intersection of factoring, financial technology, artificial intelligence, and capital markets.With more than two decades of experience in specialty finance, Vasquez has focused on transforming how capital is deployed across transportation and trade industries. His recognition by ABF Journal reflects his continued efforts to modernize factoring infrastructure through artificial intelligence and event-driven risk intelligence systems.Vasquez originally built FactorFox , one of the industry’s earliest cloud-based factoring platforms, before selling and then later reacquiring the company to reengineer its infrastructure for an intelligence-driven operating environment. Under his leadership, FactorEvo, FactorFox, and iProveedor are advancing a unified framework that embeds AI directly into underwriting, compliance, covenant monitoring, and portfolio management systems.“At FactorEvo, we believe the future of specialty finance depends on real-time intelligence,” said Roberto Vasquez. “This recognition reflects our team’s commitment to building systems where risk is continuously verified, fraud exposure is reduced before capital is deployed, and financial institutions can operate with greater speed, confidence, and precision.”ABF Journal highlighted Vasquez’s work in developing a signal-based underwriting framework that replaces static document review with continuous verification models powered by artificial intelligence. By embedding intelligence directly into core operating systems, these technologies enable firms to identify risk earlier, strengthen audit defensibility, and improve operational decision-making in real time.In addition to his U.S.-based operations, Vasquez continues expanding access to capital throughout Latin America through iProveedor. He is also the author of Signals and has received international recognition for advancing AI applications within specialty finance.

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