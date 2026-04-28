JENNIFER A. BECKAGE NAMED TO CYBERSECURITY DOCKET’S INCIDENT RESPONSE ELITE FOR 2026

Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm. Incident Response Elite 2026

Jennifer A. Beckage named to Cybersecurity Docket’s Incident Response Elite 2026, marking her 9th straight year; The Beckage Firm also earns major awards.

This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the extraordinary work of our team at The Beckage Firm as we help organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber events.” — Jennifer A. Beckage

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E , Founder and Managing Director of The Beckage Firm , has been named to Cybersecurity Docket’s Incident Response Elite for 2026, recognizing the nation’s leading attorneys guiding organizations through high stakes cybersecurity incidents. This marks Beckage’s ninth consecutive year being included on the list, which was previously known as the Incident Response 50 prior to this year’s name change.Compiled through a rigorous process of peer nomination and editorial research, the Incident Response Elite list serves as a definitive answer to a critical question for companies facing a cyber crisis: Who would you hire if your organization experienced a data breach? Jennifer Beckage’s continued inclusion underscores her national reputation for leadership in incident response, data security, privacy, and emerging technologies – from responding to a breach and extending to regulatory investigations and litigation.“I’m honored to be recognized in the Incident Response Elite for 2026,” said Beckage. “Incidents are becoming more complex, especially with artificial intelligence and growing ransomware threats. This, in addition to a more complex regulatory landscape, these events are strengthening in consequence for organizations of every size. This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and the extraordinary work of our team at The Beckage Firm as we help organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from cyber events in a way that protects their operations, data, and reputation.”In addition to this honor, Beckage has been nominated for Inspiring Woman in Cyber Insurance at the Cyber Insurance Awards, further recognizing her leadership at the intersection of cybersecurity law, insurance, and risk management.The Beckage Firm has also earned significant industry recognition in recent months. The firm was awarded Best Use of Emerging Technology at the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards hosted by Law.com, highlighting its innovation in advancing legal and technical solutions for clients navigating modern cyber and data risks. In addition, the firm is a finalist for Cyber Law Firm of the Year at the Zywave Cyber Risk Awards for the fourth consecutive year, and a finalist for Cyber Law Firm of the Year at the Cyber Insurance Awards for the third consecutive year.Founded by Beckage, The Beckage Firm is a nationally recognized, women owned law firm focused exclusively on data security, privacy, and emerging technology issues. The firm advises organizations before, during, and after cyber incidents, providing pre incident hardening, incident response and breach management, regulatory compliance, litigation support, and post incident recovery services. Its team brings together legal, technical, and strategic insight to help clients manage complex cyber risk in an evolving threat landscape.Learn more at www.thebeckagefirm.com and follow us on LinkedIn Attorney Advertising: Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.