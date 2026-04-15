The Beckage Firm Winners of Best Use of Emerging Technology Award at the 2026 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards

The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm. Jennifer A. Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E

The Beckage Firm wins Legalweek 2026 “Best Use of Emerging Technology (Non‑AI)” for tech-driven cybersecurity, privacy, and incident response legal services.

Emerging technology, when deployed thoughtfully, allows lawyers to work faster, smarter, and with greater precision.” — Jennifer A. Beckage

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beckage Firm , a national law firm focused exclusively on data security, privacy, incident response, and emerging technology, has been named Best Use of Emerging Technology (Non AI) at the 2026 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards, hosted by Law.com. The award honors law firms demonstrating innovative, practical, and impactful uses of technology to advance legal services and client outcomes.The Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards recognize lawyers, law firms, and organizations that are redefining the legal industry through thoughtful and effective technology adoption. Winners are selected from a competitive field of submissions reviewed by an independent panel of industry leaders and technology experts.The Beckage Firm was recognized for its intentional, use of emerging technology (not including AI use) to strengthen legal service delivery in high stakes areas including cybersecurity, incident response, data privacy, and risk governance. The firm’s technology strategy emphasizes operational readiness, efficiency, and resilience—deploying tools that enhance coordination, response speed, and execution without sacrificing legal judgment or client trust.“We are deeply focused on using technology in ways that help clients prepare for, respond to, and recover from complex cyber and privacy events,” said Jennifer Beckage, Esq., CIPP/US, CIPP/E , Managing Director of The Beckage Firm. “Emerging technology, when deployed thoughtfully, allows lawyers to work faster, smarter, and with greater precision.”In addition to the Legalweek honor, The Beckage Firm is also currently a finalist for Cyber Law Firm of the Year at both the Cyber Insurance Awards USA and The Zywave Cyber Risk Awards. While winners for those programs have not yet been announced, the finalist recognition underscores the firm’s growing national profile and sustained leadership in cyber law, incident response, and technology enabled legal services.Together, these recognitions reflect the firm’s commitment to purposeful innovation, operational excellence, and trusted client service at the intersection of law and technology.The 2026 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards were presented during Legalweek in New York City, one of the legal industry’s premier conferences focused on law, innovation, and technology.The Beckage Firm’s comprehensive services include data security, privacy compliance, incident response, ADA accessibility, cryptocurrency fraud recovery, artificial intelligence, litigation, class actions, and regulatory matters.For more information about our firm and our services, visit: https://thebeckagefirm.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn **Attorney Advertisement – Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes**

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