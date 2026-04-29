Paige T. Ross Brings Cross Border Incident Response Leadership to The Beckage Firm

Paige T. Ross, Esq. The Beckage Firm. Data Security & Privacy, AI & Crypto Law Firm.

The Beckage Firm adds Paige T. Ross as Lead Incident Attorney, boosting cross-border U.S., UK, and EU cyber incident response.

Paige brings operational insight, regulatory fluency, and calm leadership to some of the most challenging incident response matters organizations face” — Jennifer A. Beckage

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Beckage Firm , a nationally recognized, women owned leader in data security, privacy, AI, quantum, crypto, and incident response, is pleased to welcome Paige T. Ross as a Senior Associate, where she serves as a Lead Incident Attorney across the firm’s incident response practice.Paige counsels organizations of all sizes, ranging from emerging companies to large enterprises, through the full lifecycle of cyber incidents. Working closely with cyber insurance carriers, forensic vendors, and clients, she advises on containment strategy, breach response execution, and complex regulatory obligations, helping organizations stand back up as quickly as possible while minimizing legal and financial risk.Paige brings extensive experience managing high volume breach response matters across healthcare, financial services, and technology sectors. Her incident response work spans ransomware attacks, network intrusions, and business email compromise events, and includes breach notification analysis, multi jurisdictional regulatory reporting, law enforcement engagement, and post incident remediation. She routinely advises on notification obligations under dozens of U.S. state and federal frameworks, as well as international regimes including GDPR and the UK Data Protection Act 2018.Prior to joining The Beckage Firm, Paige served as a Cross Border Associate Attorney at one of the nation’s preeminent boutique incident response firms. There, she built her practice managing complex, multi jurisdictional breach matters from engagement through resolution, supporting clients across both U.S. and UK regulatory landscapes.Paige brings a distinctive transatlantic dimension to her practice. She has served as a Registered Foreign Lawyer with the Solicitors Regulation Authority of England and Wales, advising with equal fluency across U.S., UK, and EU data protection frameworks. In addition to her incident response work, Paige advises clients on compliance with GDPR, UK DPA 2018, CCPA/CPRA, HIPAA, and GLBA, conducts multi jurisdictional compliance assessments, and counsels on cross border data transfers and regulatory risk.Paige earned her Juris Doctor from The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law, where she concentrated in national security law, data privacy, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and the law of cyberspace. She is admitted to practice in Ohio and graduated summa cum laude from Ohio Wesleyan University, where she was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa.“Paige brings operational insight, regulatory fluency, and calm leadership to some of the most challenging incident response matters organizations face,” said Jennifer A. Beckage, Managing Director of The Beckage Firm. “Her experience strengthens our ability to support clients navigating high risk, multi jurisdictional cyber events.”The Beckage Firm’s services include data security and privacy compliance, incident response, litigation and regulatory defense, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency fraud recovery, ADA accessibility, and related regulatory matters.For more information, visit https://thebeckagefirm.com/ and follow The Beckage Firm on LinkedIn Attorney Advertisement – Prior results do not guarantee future outcomes

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