New Study Identifies U.S. Counties Hit Hardest by Accidental Poisoning Deaths

Infographic highlighting U.S. counties with the highest rates of accidental poisoning fatalities, with West Virginia counties leading in drug-related overdose death rates.

New data from Sadaka Law reveals top U.S. counties for accidental poisoning deaths, with risks tied to alcohol, narcotics, and medication-related fatalities.

Every day, people use alcohol and medications without thinking twice about the risks. In reality, accidental poisonings happen more often than people realize, underscoring the need for accountability.” — Mark Sadaka

ENGLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new nationwide study from Sadaka Law identifies the U.S. counties with the highest fatality rates for accidental poisoning, shedding light on an ongoing public health concern driven by alcohol, narcotics, medications, and other substances.The findings show that McDowell County, West Virginia ranks #1, with a rate of 145.66 per 100,000 people, the highest overall accidental poisoning fatality rate in the country. An additional six counties from West Virginia are featured in the top 10, underscoring the disproportionate impact on the region.Multiple West Virginia counties rank in the top 10 of various types of accidental poisoning fatalities. Outside of West Virginia counties, the only other counties (or county equivalents) that rank in the top 10 on multiple lists were Jackson County (Missouri), Rio Arriba County (New Mexico), and St. Louis City (Missouri).The study also compares counties within New Jersey, which is local to Sadaka Law. Atlantic County ranks #1 for the state for overall accidental poisoning deaths, with a rate of 59.77 per 100,000 people. This county also ranks #1 in the state for the highest rate from accidental poisoning due to narcotics-related fatalities.According to the study, Union and Bergen Counties, which are areas that Sadaka Law directly serves, are the top two counties in the state with the highest fatality rates from accidental alcohol poisoning. The findings underscore the prevalence of alcohol-related poisoning deaths at the local level and the importance of awareness around alcohol-related risks.“Every day, people use things like alcohol and medications without thinking twice about the risks,” said Mark Sadaka , Founder of Sadaka Law. “The reality is, accidental poisonings are happening far more often than people realize—and it underscores the need for real awareness and accountability.”The study analyzed national mortality data to calculate fatality rates per 100,000 residents across U.S. counties.You can view the full study on Sadaka Law’s website here:About Sadaka Law:Sadaka Law is a New Jersey-based personal injury law firm representing individuals and families in cases involving negligence, defective products, and other injury-related matters. Founded by Mark T. Sadaka, the firm handles complex injury litigation and advocates for clients seeking compensation and accountability.

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