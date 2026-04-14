Jeffrey Zenna of Blume Forte Named Recipient of 2026 Civil Practice Award

Jeffrey Zenna, Blume Forte shareholder, honored with the 2026 Civil Practice Award for excellence in New Jersey personal injury and medical malpractice litigation.

Attorney Jeffrey Zenna Earns Civil Practice Award for Excellence in New Jersey Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice Law

I feel incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Morris County Bar Association. Blume Forte is deeply committed to advocating for our clients, and this award reflects that mission.” — Jeffrey Zenna

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blume Forte is proud to announce that shareholder Jeffrey Zenna has received the 2026 Civil Practice Award from the Morris County Bar Association (MCBA). The Civil Practice Award highlights attorneys who have distinguished themselves in civil practice through professionalism, service, and meaningful contributions to the legal community.Presented annually to a member of the MCBA, the award underscores Zenna’s commitment to civil litigation and his longstanding dedication to representing clients throughout New Jersey in personal injury and medical malpractice matters.“I feel incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the Morris County Bar Association,” said Zenna. “At Blume Forte, we are deeply committed to advocating for our clients and pursuing justice on their behalf, and this award is a reflection of that shared mission.”Zenna will be presented with the Civil Practice Award at the Morris County Bar Association’s annual Installation & Awards Dinner on Thursday, April 16th from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Brooklake Country Club.About Blume Forte Attorneys at Law Blume Forte Attorneys at Law is a New Jersey-based firm representing plaintiffs in personal injury, medical malpractice, and product liability cases. With a long history of landmark verdicts and a team of highly skilled trial attorneys, Blume Forte continues to uphold its reputation as one of the state’s premier law firms.

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