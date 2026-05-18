Norberto Garcia of Blume Forte Sworn In as NJSBA’s First Foreign-Born President in 126-Year History

Norberto Garcia, partner at Blume Forte Attorneys at Law, sworn in as New Jersey State Bar Association President for the 2026–27 year.

Blume Forte partner Norberto Garcia becomes the first foreign-born NJSBA president, championing attorney well-being and community in New Jersey law.

As President of the New Jersey State Bar Association, I hope to champion initiatives that move the legal profession forward and ensure members feels the value of belonging to this community.” — Norberto Garcia

NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blume Forte is proud to announce that partner Norberto Garcia has officially been sworn in as the New Jersey State Bar Association (NJSBA) President for the 2026-27 year. Garcia took his oath during the NJSBA’s Annual Meeting on May 14 in Atlantic City, and is the first foreign-born president in NJSBA’s 126-year history.Garcia’s term will focus on two main themes. First, he aims to prioritize attorney well-being when handling initiatives through the NJSBA, regardless of if they are legislative or regulatory. Second, Garcia is also intent on reinstating a sense of community within the organization in order to produce more networking opportunities for members. Both priorities reflect his commitment to keeping attorneys who work remotely or with solo and small firms at the center of the association's decisions.Prior to his presidency, Garcia held a series of distinguished positions both within the NJSBA and its affiliated groups. He served as president of the New Jersey State Bar Foundation and the Hudson County Bar Association, chair of the New Jersey Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, and a master in the Hudson County Inns of Court. Beginning as a trustee for the NJSBA, he steadily advanced through the organization’s leadership to reach his current position as president.“I’m looking forward to what I hope will be a year of meaningful change for the New Jersey State Bar Association,” said Garcia. “Joining this association was one of the best decisions of my career, and as president I hope to champion initiatives that move the legal profession forward and ensure every member feels the value of belonging to this community.”The New Jersey State Bar Association is among the most influential legal associations in the state, comprising 85 sections and committees and a broad network of attorneys, judges, and other legal professionals.About Blume Forte Attorneys at Law Blume Forte Attorneys at Law is a New Jersey-based firm representing plaintiffs in personal injury, medical malpractice, and product liability cases. With a long history of landmark verdicts and a team of highly skilled trial attorneys, Blume Forte continues to uphold its reputation as one of the state’s premier law firms.

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