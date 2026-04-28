AgTonik Launches Redesigned Website Built Around the Operations It Serves

AgTonik, Fulvic, Agriculture

Redesigned AgTonik.com

AgTonik, agriculture, fulvic, yield

My Operation Section

Agtonik Fulvic Acid Company Logo

Agtonik LLC Company Logo

New agtonik.com organizes fulvic acid research, certifications, and guidance by grower segment, plus a monthly blog that deepens customer commitment.

The new site organizes our 28 years of fulvic research, certification documentation, and application expertise around how our customers actually work.”
— Greg Bruex, CEO
KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgTonik, the premium agricultural brand of Mineral Logic LLC, a U.S.-based manufacturer of bioactive fulvic acid solutions since 1997, today announced the launch of a redesigned agtonik.com. The new site is organized by grower operation type rather than by product catalog, reflecting the company's commitment to making technical information, application guidance, and research more accessible to the agronomists, growers, operations managers, and herd and flock leaders it serves.

The redesigned website features a new My Operation section, with dedicated pages covering field crops, specialty cultivation, greenhouse and horticulture, hydroponics and aquaponics, vertical farming and controlled-environment agriculture, livestock and poultry, and turf and landscaping. Each segment page consolidates the application guidance, technical documentation, and research that operators in that category need most.

A comprehensive monthly blog anchors the site, with current and archived posts addressing root mass development, agricultural stress resilience, fertilizer supply chain dynamics, and other topics relevant to growers and livestock operations. A redesigned resource library gives procurement, agronomy, and operations teams a single place to locate certification documentation, application guides, and product information.

"This redesign is about commitment," said Greg Bruex, Chief Executive Officer of Mineral Logic LLC. "Our customers operate in very different environments. A greenhouse manager, a feedlot operator, and a golf course superintendent all use AGT-50, but they come to us with very different questions. The new site organizes our 28 years of fulvic research, certification documentation, and application expertise around how our customers actually work. The monthly blog gives us a place to keep delivering the latest information on fulvic science and research well past launch day."

AGT-50, AgTonik's flagship agricultural product, is a patented, water-extracted bioactive fulvic acid trace mineral complex sourced from a single U.S. mineral deposit. The product is OMRI-listed and carries CE and FiBL certifications. The new site presents this credentialing, along with segment-specific application guides, in formats built for the operational decision-makers who evaluate inputs against real-world performance criteria.

Growers, operations managers, and agricultural and livestock professionals are invited to visit agtonik.com to explore the new segment pages, subscribe to the monthly blog, and request a consultation tailored to their specific operation.

John Kowalski
AgTonik / Mineral Logic
john@minerallogic.com
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AgTonik Launches Redesigned Website Built Around the Operations It Serves

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Contact
John Kowalski
AgTonik / Mineral Logic john@minerallogic.com
Company/Organization
Mineral Logic, LLC
7136 East 'N' Ave.
Kalamazoo, Michigan, 49048
United States
+1 800-342-6960
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About

About Mineral Logic Mineral Logic is a manufacturer of MLG-50™, high-quality fulvic acid trace micronutrients. Since 1997 we have extracted a rare complex of fulvic acid trace minerals and antioxidants from our US mine, creating products for the nutraceutical, beverage, functional foods, and body-care industries. For more information visit http://minerallogic.com. About AgTonik AgTonik is the producer of AGT-50, a bioactive organic acid complex for plants and livestock. Since 1997 we have extracted a rare complex of fulvic acid trace minerals and antioxidants from our US mine, creating products for the soil and turf, hydroponic, aquaponic, cannabis, specialty produce, livestock and poultry industries. For more information visit http://agtonik.com.

http://minerallogic.com

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