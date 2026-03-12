Mineral Logic/AgTonik Announces Leadership Transition to Support Accelerated Growth

Mineral Logic/AgTonik Fulvic Andrew Bruex, Chairman Greg Bruex, CEO

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mineral Logic , a U.S.-based manufacturer of high-quality fulvic acid trace minerals serving the nutraceutical, functional food and beverage, clean-label, and body-care industries, and its subsidiary AgTonik , serving the agriculture and livestock industries, today announced a strategic leadership transition designed to position the company for its next phase of growth.Founder Andrew Bruex has assumed the role of Chairman of Mineral Logic LLC, while Greg Bruex has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer.The leadership transition reflects the company’s proactive approach to growth and long-term strategic alignment.Greg Bruex joined Mineral Logic in September 2021 as Operations Manager and has steadily advanced through increasing responsibilities across the organization. Over the past six months, he has completed executive and leadership training under the guidance of senior leadership to prepare for the CEO role.“Greg has demonstrated the operational discipline, strategic thinking, and commitment to quality that define Mineral Logic LLC,” said Andrew Bruex, Chairman. “We are entering a period of significant opportunity. This transition ensures we have focused executive leadership driving performance while also charting a clear long-term vision.”As CEO, Greg Bruex will oversee daily operations, team development, customer alignment, and continued expansion across Mineral Logic LLC’s core markets. His focus will include scaling production capabilities, strengthening partner relationships, and driving both product and process innovations.In his new role as Chairman, Andrew Bruex will concentrate on long-term strategic direction, innovation projects, and growth initiatives. The Chairman’s role is newly established and is intended to provide structured oversight of future expansion while preserving the company’s founding vision.“This is about building the right structure for the future,” said Greg Bruex. “We have an exceptional product portfolio, a strong scientific foundation, and a committed team. I’m honored to step into this role and lead Mineral Logic LLC into its next chapter.”With expanding global interest in fulvic-based ingredients and clean-label innovation, Mineral Logic/AgTonik’s leadership transition reinforces its commitment to controlled growth, regulatory integrity, and long-term industry leadership.About Mineral LogicFounded in 1997, Mineral Logic LLC is a U.S.-based manufacturer of bioactive fulvic acid trace minerals and antioxidant complexes. Sourced from a unique U.S. mineral deposit and refined through a proprietary water-extraction process. The company’s Mine-to-Market (M2M) process ensures consistency, traceability, and quality from origin through finished ingredients.About AgTonikFounded in 1997, AgTonik is a U.S.-based agricultural brand delivering bioactive fulvic acid solutions for crops, livestock, turf, and controlled environment systems. Sourced from a rare U.S. mineral deposit and extracted using a proprietary water-based process, AgTonik products preserve the natural integrity of fulvic acid, trace minerals, and organic acids without synthetic additives. From soil and root health to feed efficiency and stress resilience, AgTonik is built on one principle: measurable performance you can see in the field, the barn, and the bottom line.For more information, visit our websites: www.minerallogic.com and www.agtonik.com

