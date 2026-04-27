Broussard and Phillips Win Spring Fling Skim Jam at Nokomis Beach

Mason Broussard, 1st Place Pro Men Nicole Phillips, 1st Place Pro Women Pro Mens Podium at Spring Fling Skim Jam

Gulf Shores standout Mason Broussard and Florida’s Nicole Phillips claim victories as Skim USA season heats up

There are some of the best technical riders in the world out here, so to come out on top, especially representing Zap Skimboards at their home break, means a lot.” — Mason Broussard

NOKOMIS BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Spring Fling Skim Jam by Skim USA returned to Florida’s Gulf Coast this past weekend, with Mason Broussard (Gulf Shores, AL) and Nicole Phillips (Apollo Beach, FL) taking top honors in the Pro Men’s and Pro Women’s divisions at Nokomis Beach.The contest drew 11 Pro Men, 6 Pro Women, 20 Semi-Pro competitors, and 87 amateur riders across 12 divisions. Competitors traveled from across the East Coast and abroad, including Portugal’s Emanuel “Mega” Embaixador and Mexico’s Elian Juarez and Juan Pablo “Machete” Real.With clean, 1-foot conditions on offer, riders were given the opportunity to lean into a highly technical style of riding, showcasing a deep bag of tricks throughout the weekend.Broussard rose above a stacked field in the Pro Men’s division, finishing ahead of Eoin Lally (Lewes, DE) in second, John Akerman (Indian Rocks Beach, FL) in third, and Sterling Myers (Indian Rocks Beach, FL) in fourth.“This win at Spring Fling is huge for my momentum going into the rest of the season,” said Broussard. “I was already sitting in first coming into this event, so to land another win feels great. There are some of the best technical riders in the world out here, so to come out on top, especially representing Zap Skimboards at their home break, means a lot. I’m proud to represent everyone behind the scenes and excited to see how the rest of the tour plays out.”On the women’s side, Phillips delivered a standout performance at her home break, earning the win ahead of three-time UST world champion Casey Kiernan (Stuart, FL) in second, Sydney Pizza (Dewey Beach, DE) in third, and Kate Warrington (Sarasota, FL) in fourth.“I’m just here to have fun and skim with my friends,” said Phillips. “It’s an honor to compete alongside world champions and riders who have proven themselves at the highest level. This group of girls pushes me to get better every time I’m in the water. Being able to win at my home break, surrounded by my friends and my Zap family, makes it even more special. I’m really proud of how I rode this weekend.”The event also featured a competitive Semi-Pro division, where Evan Rubin (Sarasota, FL) took the win over Brady Crall (Stuart, FL), Yuan Bonhayag (FL), and Giorgio Tomasi (Naples, FL).As the fourth of eight stops on the 2026 Skim USA Tour, Spring Fling plays a key role in shaping the season’s rankings. With four events remaining—Virginia Beach, VA; Nags Head, NC; Dewey Beach, DE; and Sea Bright, NJ—the race for the Skim USA title is beginning to take form.Pro Men Results1. Mason Broussard – Gulf Shores, AL2. Eoin Lally – Lewes, DE3. John Akerman – Indian Rocks Beach, FL4. Sterling Myers – Indian Rocks Beach, FL5. Graham Shelton – Sarasota, FL6. Elian Juarez – Melaque, MexicoPro Women Results1. Nicole Phillips – Apollo Beach, FL2. Casey Kiernan – Stuart, FL3. Sydney Pizza – Dewey Beach, DE4. Kate Warrington – Sarasota, FL5. Rylea Sinex – Dewey Beach, DESemi-Pro Results1. Evan Rubin – Sarasota, FL2. Brady Crall – Stuart, FL3. Yuan Bonhayag – FL4. Giorgio Tomasi – Naples, FLPhotos by Jeff MathisAbout Skim USASkim USA is a non-profit organization dedicated to the growth and development of the sport of skimboarding. Focused on youth participation, competitive excellence, and environmental stewardship, Skim USA provides a platform for athletes to compete at high levels while fostering a global community of wave riders. For more information, visit the Skim USA website , follow Skim USA on Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.