Mason Broussard and Sydney Pizza Win Pro Divisions at Jackalope Festival Skimboarding Contest

Mason Broussard at Jackalope Festival in Virginia Beach | Photo: Clint Malson Sydney Pizza at Jackalope Festival in Virginia Beach | Photo: Clint Malson Sydney Pizza and Eve Redefer at Jackalope Festival

Broussard defeats Gerardo Valencia in the Pro Men’s final, while Pizza holds off Eve Redefer in a tight Pro Women’s matchup

It’s a turning point of the season. [...] There’s definitely a change in women’s skimboarding and it’s for the better. There’s nothing you can take for granted, not any single moment in the heat.” — Sydney Pizza

VIRGINA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 tour for Skim USA continued this past weekend at the Jackalope Festival in Virginia Beach, where Mason Broussard and Sydney Pizza claimed wins in the professional divisions at the fifth stop of the eight-event tour.Taking place on May 30th and 31st, the skimboarding contest featured a $10,000 professional prize purse and was part of Jackalope’s larger action sports festival, which features skateboarding, BMX, freestyle motocross, jet ski freestyle, highline, live music, and other beachside events. The festival is billed as one of the world’s biggest action sports festivals and returned to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront for a full weekend of competition and entertainment.Conditions were clean and contestable for most of the weekend, with 1–3 foot waves giving riders plenty of opportunity to put together strong performances. The event drew 120 entries overall, including 12 professional men, 3 professional women and 17 entries in the semi pro division.In the Pro Men’s division, Broussard continued his strong run on the Skim USA Tour, narrowly defeating Gerardo Valencia in a close final. Broussard finished with a 20.60 heat total, just ahead of Valencia’s 20.20. Elian Juarez finished third, while Eoin Lally placed fourth.“Coming off of a win from Spring Fling in Nokomis Beach, Florida, getting first place feels great,” said Broussard. “It’s great especially since I got to skim against one of my best friends, Gerardo Valencia, and put on a great show for all the people. I felt like I had to step up my game and get him back on this one since he got me last year.”In the Pro Women’s division, Sydney Pizza of Dewey Beach, Delaware took the win over fellow Dewey Beach rider Eve Redefer in another close final. Redefer won the opening three-person heat to set up the head-to-head matchup with Pizza, who came out on top with a 16.70 to Redefer’s 16.53. Nicole Phillips finished third.“This one means a lot,” said Pizza. “It’s a turning point of the season. It’s a heavy points race this year. There’s definitely a change in women’s skimboarding and it’s for the better. There’s nothing you can take for granted, not any single moment in the heat. It was tooth and nail to the very end.” Pizza also reflected on sharing the final with Redefer. “Eve is someone I remember skimming with when she was a little kid. Being able to skim with her as a professional was a huge honor. It was not my best performance, but the results showed up, so I can’t complain. I’m super grateful for all the sponsors and the family and everyone I have supporting me. It’s a good day.”With three stops still remaining on the eight-event Skim USA Tour, the results from Virginia Beach add more momentum to an increasingly competitive season across both the men’s and women’s professional divisions.Pro MenMason Broussard — Gulf Shores, AlabamaGerardo Valencia — Barra de Navidad, MéxicoElian Juarez — Barra de Navidad, MéxicoEoin Lally — Dewey Beach, DelawarePro Women ResultsSydney Pizza — Dewey Beach, DelawareEve Redefer — Dewey Beach, DelawareNicole Phillips — Apollo Beach, FloridaPhotos by Clint MalsonAbout Skim USASkim USA is a non-profit organization dedicated to the growth and development of the sport of skimboarding. Focused on youth participation, competitive excellence, and environmental stewardship, Skim USA provides a platform for athletes to compete at high levels while fostering a global community of wave riders. For more information, visit the Skim USA website or follow Skim USA on Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.