Jackson Tenney and Nicole Phillips Take Pro Victories at 2026 Shore LB Throwdown Skimboarding Contest

Jackson Tenney took 1st place for Pro Men Nicole Phillips won the Pro Women's division Pro Skimboarders Elian Juarez, Jackson Tenney, and Zeke Williams

Sebastian Inlet hosts 96 competitors from across the U.S. and Mexico

I don’t think there’s another single beach I have traveled to skim and surf more than Sebastian. It’s always been a special place and a special wave for me. My childhood self would be very stoked.” — Jackson Tenney

SEBASTIAN, FL, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2026 Shore LB Throwdown wrapped up this weekend at Sebastian Inlet with 120 total entries from 96 competitors, featuring 12 Pro Men and 2 Pro Women. Jackson Tenney (Indian Rocks Beach, FL) and Nicole Phillips (Apollo Beach, FL) claimed top honors in the professional divisions as competitors battled in often windy conditions with 1–3 foot waves at one of Florida’s most iconic skimboarding venues.The Pro Men final delivered the standout performance of the weekend, with Tenney posting a 23.17-point heat total—the highest single-heat score of the event—to secure the win over Mason Broussard (Gulf Shores, AL). Tenney’s mix of speed, consistency, and wave selection proved decisive in the final. Florida riders rounded out the Pro Men podium, with ET Beaugrand (Englewood, FL) finishing third and Sterling Myers (Indian Rocks Beach, FL) placing fourth.“I don’t think there’s another single beach I have traveled to skim and surf more than Sebastian. It’s always been a special place and a special wave for me,” said Tenney. “My childhood self would be very stoked. I’ve always wanted to win any contest three times. I couldn’t have picked a better place.”In the Pro Women division, Phillips put together a composed and confident performance throughout the event to earn the win, followed by Sydney Pizza (Dewey Beach, DE) in second.“I’m so happy to take home the win this week in Sebastian because it really shows that my hard work is paying off,” said Phillips. “I’ve been focusing a lot on my physical health lately and keeping my mind clear—eye on the prize. It feels good to see all the hours I’ve put into training actually show up. I’m excited to see what the rest of the year has in store.”The Shore LB Throwdown showcased a deep and diverse field including competitors from Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, Mississippi, New Jersey, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, along with two international competitors from Mexico. Among the field were notable competitors such as Elian Juarez (Melaque, Mexico), 2025 Skim USA champion Gerardo Valencia (Barra de Navidad, Mexico), and Chester Burnett (Dewey Beach, DE).The weekend also marked a milestone moment in the Semi-Professional division, where Eric Sheckells claimed first place and used the win to officially commit to the professional ranks moving forward.“I’ve been skimboarding since I was seven years old, and I’ve always looked up to the pros and wanted to be like them,” said Sheckells. “I’ve worked really hard, progressed a lot, and figured things out to make sure I can perform and feel comfortable at a level where I belong in the pro division.”The 2026 Shore LB Throwdown was presented by Shore LB in partnership with Skim USA, combining Shore LB’s grassroots East Coast event legacy with Skim USA’s national mission to grow competitive skimboarding. Together, the two organizations delivered a professionally run event that supported both emerging talent and established athletes while continuing to build opportunities for the next generation of riders.Pro Men Results1. Jackson Tenney — Indian Rocks Beach, FL2. Mason Broussard — Gulf Shores, AL3. ET Beaugrand — Englewood, FL4. Sterling Myers — Indian Rocks Beach, FLPro Women Results1. Nicole Phillips — Apollo Beach, FL2. Sydney Pizza — Dewey Beach, DEPhotos by Garet PearsonAbout Skim USASkim USA is a non-profit organization dedicated to the growth and development of the sport of skimboarding. Focused on youth participation, competitive excellence, and environmental stewardship, Skim USA provides a platform for athletes to compete at high levels while fostering a global community of wave riders. For more information, visit the Skim USA website , follow Skim USA on Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.