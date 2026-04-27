St. Albans Barracks / LSA and Disorderly Conduct
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A2002570
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 04/23/2026 at 2012 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 41 Jay View Dr in the town of Enosburg
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Timothy Shover
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 23rd, 2026 at approximately 2012 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a disturbance at the McDonalds in the town of Enosburg. The person of interest had left the scene prior to the Troopers arrival, but was located shortly after and identified as Timothy Shover (45) of Enosburg, VT. Investigation revealed that Shover became disorderly towards the McDonald’s employees and left the scene after a collision occurred. Shover was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on June 8th, 2026 at 0800 hours to answer the charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Disorderly Conduct.
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
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