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St. Albans Barracks / LSA and Disorderly Conduct

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 26A2002570

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION:  St. Albans              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 04/23/2026 at 2012 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 41 Jay View Dr in the town of Enosburg

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Shover                 

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 23rd, 2026 at approximately 2012 hours the Vermont State Police received a report of a disturbance at the McDonalds in the town of Enosburg. The person of interest had left the scene prior to the Troopers arrival, but was located shortly after and identified as Timothy Shover (45) of Enosburg, VT. Investigation revealed that Shover became disorderly towards the McDonald’s employees and left the scene after a collision occurred. Shover was given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on June 8th, 2026 at 0800 hours to answer the charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Disorderly Conduct.

 

 

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Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993

 

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St. Albans Barracks / LSA and Disorderly Conduct

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