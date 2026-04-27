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Westminster Barracks / Request for information MVC/LSA

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26B1003508                                            

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Detective Trooper Acevedo

STATION: Westminster                                         

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 04/26/2026 - approximately 9:49 AM

STREET: VT RTE 100

TOWN: Weston

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Burton Rd

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear and dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

VEHICLE: Unknown

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: heavy front-end damage

INJURIES: Unknown

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 04/26/2026, at approximately 9:49 AM, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash on Vermont (VT) Route (RTE) 100, in the Town of Weston, Windsor County, Vermont. The vehicle/operator involved in the crash fled heading north on VT RTE 100. The complainant  advised the vehicle involved was an SUV, with heavy front-end damage and side airbag deployment. The vehicle should be dark blue in color. The operator of this vehicle damaged the guardrail.

 

Anyone with information about the crash and or vehicle/operator involved is encouraged to reach out to Detective Trooper Acevedo of the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

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Westminster Barracks / Request for information MVC/LSA

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