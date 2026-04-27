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ROADWAY CLOSURE - I 93 NB MM 5.3 WATERFORD

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johsbury Barracks

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I 93 NB MM 5.3 between Old County  Road over pass and Cross Road overpass  is experiencing delays due to  a truck fire.


This incident is expected to last for at least 1-2 hours minimum. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



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ROADWAY CLOSURE - I 93 NB MM 5.3 WATERFORD

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