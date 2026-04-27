ROADWAY CLOSURE - I 93 NB MM 5.3 WATERFORD

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johsbury Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 93 NB MM 5.3 between Old County Road over pass and Cross Road overpass is experiencing delays due to a truck fire.





This incident is expected to last for at least 1-2 hours minimum. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.







